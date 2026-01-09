Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior creates his own Jose Mourinho moment with six-word statement ahead of Charlton Athletic FA Cup tie

By Darren Plant | 09 Jan 2026 13:59

Liam Rosenior has created his own Jose Mourinho moment during his first press conference as Chelsea head coach.

Earlier this week, Rosenior was confirmed to be leaving Strasbourg to take over from Enzo Maresca at the Premier League giants.

The 41-year-old is now preparing for his first game in charge, an FA Cup third round tie away at Charlton Athletic on Saturday evening.

As a result of his relative lack of experience at the highest level, his appointment has divided opinion among the Chelsea fanbase and football supporters in general.

Nevertheless, while speaking to the media on Friday afternoon, Rosenior spoke confidently about his credentials to manage a club the size of Chelsea.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Rosenior delivers Mourinho moment at Chelsea press conference

At his unveiling as Chelsea manager in 2004, Mourinho told the media: "Please don't call me arrogant because what I am saying is true, I'm a European champion, so I'm not one out of the bottle, I think I'm a special one."

While former Derby County and Hull City manager Rosenior did not quite match the legendary Portuguese for brashness, he affirmed that he is 'good at what he does'.

Rosenior said: "You don't limit your ambitions. I'm not arrogant but I'm good at what I do. Whatever job I've worked, I've been successful.

"For me, I've always wanted to be at a club like this. It's not about just being here, it's about being successful. I've worked very hard for a long time to put myself in a position to be successful."

Earlier in the press conference, he said: "The pressure is there from day one. I am looking forward to it - I can't wait until tomorrow night.

"The players and staff have been nothing but supportive. It comes with the territory. If you're scared then there's no point becoming a coach. I am going to work 24 hours a day. I'm intense when I'm with the players."

© Imago / Werner Schmitt

Has Rosenior taken the correct right approach?

Many will say that Rosenior's words have only increased the chances of coming under scrutiny during his time in West London.

However, from Rosenior's perspective, he has an obligation to show Chelsea's senior squad that he feels that he belongs at a club of Chelsea's profile.

When making a step up to such a level, commanding respect from the get-go is essential, and that is what he will hope will happen going forward.

That said, he needs to find a winning formula on the pitch, starting against Charlton even though squad rotation is expected to a certain degree.