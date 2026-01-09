Transfer news and rumours today: Conor Gallagher and Evan Ferguson 'moves' as Watford 'near' Edoardo Bove deal

By Seye Omidiora | 09 Jan 2026 23:18 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 23:19

Aston Villa are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid this winter.

According to Sky Sports News, the former Chelsea midfielder could be set for a return to the Premier League.

Villa are reportedly interested in an initial loan arrangement with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

However, the La Liga giants are understood to be reluctant to sanction a temporary exit without a guaranteed obligation to buy included in the deal.

The Spanish club are reportedly seeking a fee close to their original investment to allow the England international to depart the Metropolitano Stadium.

Watford set to 'finalise' deal for Serie A-based midfielder

© Imago

In other news, Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove could be closing in on a transfer to Watford.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 23-year-old midfielder is expected to join the Championship side next week after a verbal agreement was reached between the two clubs.

Final details of the transfer are reportedly being sorted this weekend before the Italian youth international travels to England for a medical.

Bove, who spent the first half of last season on loan at Fiorentina, is viewed as a significant coup for Watford given his experience in Serie A and European competitions.

The deal represents a major statement of intent from the Pozzo family as they look to provide Tom Cleverley with the tools required for a successful promotion charge.

Napoli 'monitoring' Brighton loanee amid Lucca uncertainty

© Imago

According to a report from Sky in Italy, Napoli are keeping a close watch on Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson as a potential replacement for Lorenzo Lucca.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international is currently on a season-long loan at Roma, where he has reportedly impressed despite recent speculation regarding the duration of his stay.

Any move for Ferguson would hinge on the Giallorossi deciding to cut his loan agreement short during the current window.

Lucca is currently attracting interest from Nottingham Forest and Benfica, though a potential transfer is complicated by the fact that he is on loan from Udinese with an option to buy.

Napoli are also understood to be considering Roma's Artem Dovbyk as an alternative should a move for Ferguson fail to materialise.