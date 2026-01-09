Sacked Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca already catches eye of Serie A giant

By Axel Clody | 09 Jan 2026 07:55 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 08:30

Sacked by Chelsea on 1st January, Enzo Maresca is free to find a new club. An Italian side appear ready to revive the Italian's career.

Enzo Maresca did not survive the winter at Stamford Bridge. After a disappointing draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League (2-2), Chelsea ended their collaboration with Enzo Maresca, a sacking that had been hanging over the Italian manager for some time.

The Blues did not hang around to find him a successor in Englishman Liam Rosenior, brought in from Strasbourg thanks to the providence of common owner BlueCo.

Enzo Maresca on the Inter Milan bench?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Dismissed despite a record far from shameful (60% win rate) and having secured a major trophy – the Club World Cup at PSG's expense – the Italian is now searching for a new destination.

Barely sacked by the Blues, the 45-year-old manager is already attracting several leading clubs on the continent with a view to the 2026-27 season.

According to information revealed by Sport Boom, Inter Milan have positioned themselves for a return across the Alps for Enzo Maresca, who, let us remember, briefly managed Parma in his only previous experience in Italy.

Cristian Chivu already on the go at Inter Milan ?

© Imago / IPA Sport

While Romanian Cristian Chivu, in charge since last June, has the Nerazzurri sitting top of Serie A, the Lombardy club are reportedly already working on the succession of the man chosen to replace Simone Inzaghi.

Clearly determined to attract a more prestigious coach, Inter would now place Enzo Maresca at the very top of their shortlist for next season. To achieve their goal, the Milanese side may have to fend off competition from Manchester City.

Across the Channel, rumours suggest discussions between the Italian and the Citizens regarding Pep Guardiola's succession.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.