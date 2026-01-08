Chelsea lineup vs. Charlton: Predicted XI for FA Cup third-round tie

By Oliver Thomas | 08 Jan 2026 19:35 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 22:15

Chelsea will be without five players for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

Marc Cucurella will serve a one-match ban after he was sent off in the Blues’ 2-1 Premier League defeat to Fulham on Wednesday, while Levi Colwill (ACL), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended) remain unavailable for selection.

New head coach Liam Rosenior is set to make a number of changes to the side that interim boss Calum McFarlane began with in midweek, with Filip Jorgensen expected to replace Robert Sanchez between the sticks.

Jorrel Hato could start at left-back in the absence of Cucurella, while Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile are all in contention to earn recalls in defence at the expense of Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Rosenior will weigh up whether to start captain Reece James or Moises Caicedo in a deep-lying midfield role alongside Andrey Santos, while Estevao could be called upon to operate as the number 10 if both Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer are rested.

Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho will both be pushing to start on the flanks, while Joao Pedro has contributed to seven goals (six goals, one assist) in his last four FA Cup starts with former clubs Watford and Brighton, and he could be preferred to lead the line ahead of Liam Delap.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Jorgensen; Acheampong, Fofana, Badiashile, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Gittens, Estevao, Garnacho; Pedro