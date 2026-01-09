Preview: Nacional vs Santa Clara - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 09 Jan 2026 23:12 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 23:16

An Island Derby awaits on Sunday as Nacional host Santa Clara at Estadio da Madeira in the rescheduled Primeira Liga Matchday 16 fixture.

The Alvinegros have struggled for results in recent times and will be looking to spark a positive run starting with their first home game of the year, with the Azoreans also hoping for a turnaround following a patchy streak.

Match preview

Nacional ended 2025 unbeaten in their final two matches (W1, D1) but failed to carry that encouraging momentum into the new year, suffering a 2–1 defeat in last Friday’s trip to Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Chiheb Labidi’s stoppage-time effort proved to be little more than a consolation after Tiago Margarido’s men had conceded twice in the second half to goals from Noah Saviolo and Rodrigo Abascal Barros.

As a result, Nacional have now failed to win consecutive matches, having also drawn with bottom-placed AVS, while a 3–1 victory over Tondela remains their only success in nine outings (D3, L5), a run that also includes their Taca de Portugal elimination at the hands of Braga.

Currently 13th in the Primeira Liga standings, level on points with Sunday’s opponents, who sit one place lower, and just two points above the relegation playoff spot, the Alvinegros will aim to move clear of danger with victory in what will be their first home fixture of 2026.

Fans of the White and Black can take encouragement from the fact that their side won their most recent match at Estadio da Madeira, although Nacional have not managed back-to-back victories at the ground this season, with just two wins from seven league games (L5).

While Santa Clara may look to capitalise on the hosts’ difficulties, they have also struggled on their travels, managing just one win from seven away league matches this term (D2, L4), and also failed to record an outright victory in their last seven games on the road across all competitions.

Vasco Matos’s side enter this contest on a four-match winless run (D1, L3), despite playing their last three fixtures at home, including an extra-time Taca de Portugal defeat to Sporting Lisbon, a goalless league draw against Arouca to close out 2025 and last weekend’s narrow loss to Porto.

The Azoreans showed resilience against the league leaders, holding firm in the first half, but a goalkeeping error from Gabriel Batista in the 50th minute proved decisive and condemned Santa Clara to their eighth defeat of the top-flight campaign.

Os Acorianos have now won just one of their last seven Primeira Liga matches (D2, L4), with a lack of cutting edge in the final third a major concern, having scored only 11 goals across their opening 16 fixtures, the joint-fewest tally in the division.

That record does not bode well, particularly as Santa Clara lost 2–0 on their most recent visit to Nacional, although that remains their only away defeat in the last five meetings between the sides (W2, D2).



Nacional Primeira Liga form:

D

L

L

W

D

L

Nacional form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

D

L

Santa Clara Primeira Liga form:

L

D

W

L

D

L

Santa Clara form (all competitions):

D

W

L

L

D

L

Team News

Nacional’s defeat in Guimaraes also came with extra baggage, with Leo Santos and Daniel Junior both forced off and now doubts for this encounter.

Defensive pair Ivanildo Fernandes and Ulisses remain sidelined, while midfielder Filipe Soares is set to miss an eighth consecutive match through injury.

On a positive note, the hosts are expected to welcome back experienced winger Witi, who returns from international duty following Mozambique’s round-of-16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Santa Clara will also have Diogo Calila back after his international commitments, while midfielder Serginho returns from suspension after missing the previous outing due to an accumulation of bookings.

However, Pedro Pacheco remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury, while defender Matheus Araujo could miss a second straight match with a fitness issue.



Nacional possible starting lineup:

K Pereira; Deivison, Ze Vitor, J Gomes, Vallier; Baeza, M Dias, Liziero; Boia, J Ramirez, Nourani

Santa Clara possible starting lineup:

G Batista; Venancio, Rocha, Lima; L Soares, Serginho, Ferreira, A Firmino, Wendell; P Victor, Brenner

We say: Nacional 1-1 Santa Clara

This appears to be a meeting between two sides short on confidence, with little momentum and unreliable home and away records, respectively.

As such, a share of the spoils looks likely, with goals expected to be at a premium given both teams’ attacking struggles this season.



