Raheem Sterling transfer news: 'Condition' for Chelsea departure to Serie A giant revealed

By Seye Omidiora | 10 Jan 2026 05:13

Raheem Sterling's Chelsea future could reportedly be nearing a decisive stage with a Serie A giant linked with a transfer.

Sterling has been frozen out of Chelsea for over a year, spending the 2024-25 season on loan at Arsenal, before being forced to train away from the first team since returning.

The Englishman's £325,000 per week wages have been a stumbling block to possible moves, while the forward's is believed to desire to remain in English football or stay in one of Europe's major leagues.

Now, an Italian club are now being credited with an interest in the four-time Premier League winner.

Serie A club 'consider' January move for out-of-favour Sterling

© Imago

According to Corriere dello Sport via Mirror Football, reigning Italian champions Napoli have reignited their interest in securing the services of Sterling.

Antonio Conte is understood to be keen on adding further attacking reinforcements to his squad as they look to maintain their challenge at the top of Serie A.

However, any potential deal for the England international may depend on Napoli generating funds through the departures of fringe players such as Lorenzo Lucca.

Sterling currently has 18 months remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge and has not made a competitive appearance for the Blues since the 2023-24 season.

Will Sterling follow the success of former United duo?

© Imago / Orange Pictures

The prospect of a move to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona could offer Sterling a significant career renaissance similar to that enjoyed by former Manchester United players in Naples.

Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund have both flourished under Conte's guidance, with the Scottish midfielder playing a pivotal role in the club's recent Scudetto success.

Hojlund has also found his goalscoring touch in Italy, netting nine times across all competitions since his arrival last summer.

For Chelsea, facilitating the exit of high earners like Sterling and Axel Disasi remains a priority as they look to streamline the squad for the second half of the season.

New Blues boss Liam Rosenior will likely have a significant say in the club's transfer strategy as he aims to implement a fresh tactical identity at Stamford Bridge.