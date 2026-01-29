Chelsea lineup vs. West Ham: Predicted XI for Premier League London derby

By Oliver Thomas | 29 Jan 2026 13:05 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 14:09

Chelsea are set to be without five players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with West Ham United at Stamford Bridge.

Dario Essugo recently suffered a freak injury in training and is facing over a month on the sidelines, while Tosin Adarabioyo (hamstring), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) remain unavailable for selection.

Star playmaker Cole Palmer returned from injury to feature as a second-half substitute and provide two assists in Chelsea’s 3-2 Champions League win over Napoli on Wednesday. Head coach Liam Rosenior said after the match that there was “no way” Palmer could have started, but he is now “fully fit” and a late call is set to be made on whether he begins against West Ham.

Should Palmer begin as a substitute once again, Enzo Fernandez will likely operate in the No.10 role, while Joao Pedro will hope to get the nod over Liam Delap to continue up front after scoring four goals in his last four appearances, including two against Napoli.

Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens will be looking to force their way into the first XI on the flanks at the expense of Pedro Neto and Estevao Willian, while Rosenior will weigh up whether to use captain Reece James or Andrey Santos in a deeper midfield role alongside Moises Caicedo.

James played the full 90 minutes as a centre-back in midweek and if he remains in the same position or moves into midfield, Malo Gusto could therefore continue at right-back, while Marc Cucurella is expected to keep his spot at left-back.

After beginning as a substitute against Napoli, Trevoh Chalobah will likely return to the heart of the defence alongside either Wesley Fofana or Benoit Badiashile, protecting goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro

