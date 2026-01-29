West Ham lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League London derby

By Oliver Thomas | 29 Jan 2026 13:05 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 14:10

West Ham United head coach Nuno Espirito Santo may consider handing new signing Adama Traore his full debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The powerful winger joined the Hammers from Fulham for a reported £2m on Wednesday and is expected to be available for selection, though Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville are the most likely duo to continue on the flanks.

Valentin Castellanos and Pablo Felipe - two more January additions - started together in attack in West Ham’s 3-1 Premier League win over Sunderland last weekend and they are set to retain their places in the first XI, with Callum Wilson providing cover as a substitute.

Like Bowen and Summerville, Mateus Fernandes was on the scoresheet against Sunderland and he will hope to retain his spot in centre-midfield alongside either Tomas Soucek or Soungoutou Magassa.

El Hadji Malick Diouf could replace Oliver Scarles at left-back and join Jean-Clair Todibo, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a four-man defence, protecting goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Backup shot-stopper Lukasz Fabianski (back) is West Ham’s only injury concern, while Lucas Paqueta and James Ward-Prowse are on the verge of completing transfers to Flamengo and Burnley respectively, the latter leaving on loan.

West Ham United possible starting lineup: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf; Bowen, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up for this contest