Chelsea lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Reece James fitness doubt eases Xabi Alonso's selection call

Xabi Alonso may opt for continuity against Everton this Saturday, with the Spaniard likely utilising the same Chelsea starting XI that beat Bournemouth due to Reece James's possible absence on Merseyside.

The Blues captain has missed consecutive matches against Brentford and the Cherries either side of the international break and could sit out again alongside Emmanuel Emegha, who is yet to feature in any capacity since joining from Strasbourg, while Jamie Gittens is definitely ruled out with an ankle problem.

As a result, Josh Acheampong could deputise once more alongside Maxence Lacroix and Levi Colwill in a three-man backline protecting goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez between the sticks.

Following last week's encouraging performance, Jordan Henderson — scorer of a stunning brace and provider of one — and Moises Caicedo should continue their budding partnership in the middle of the park to anchor the engine room.

The central midfield pair will be flanked by Pedro Neto and Pep Chavarria, who are poised to operate in the wing-back roles to offer width and energy down the channels.

Further forward, Chelsea undoubtedly boast significantly more match-winning quality on paper, with Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer providing the visitors with a fearsome attacking trio; only Erling Haaland (six) has scored more than the Chelsea No. 9, whose three assists outdo every player in the division except Brighton's Pascal Gross (four).

Palmer and Rogers will look to pull the creative strings in the half-spaces behind focal point Joao Pedro as the West Londoners aim to secure maximum points away from home

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Chavarria; Palmer, Rogers; Joao Pedro

> Click here to see how Everton could line up against Chelsea