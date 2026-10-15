Everton lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Thierno Barry, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tyrique George decisions made

Thierno Barry will aim to find the net against Xabi Alonso's men on Saturday afternoon, having already scored in three of his six Premier League appearances for Everton this season.

With two of those strikes coming on Merseyside, the marksman will look to thrive on home soil once again, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall operating as the team's central attacking midfielder directly behind him.

Dewsbury-Hall enters the contest fresh from scoring and providing an assist in last week's 2-2 draw at Hull City, and he is expected to be flanked by Brennan Johnson and Jack Grealish, as Tyrique George is unlikely to start against his former club.

In the engine room, James Garner and Harrison Armstrong are poised to retain their places as the central midfield pairing, providing a solid platform for the hosts.

On the injury front, Vitaliy Mykolenko missed last weekend's stalemate in East Yorkshire due to a knock, and the Ukrainian left-back remains doubtful for this weekend's clash.

As such, Jarrad Branthwaite could continue to deputise on the home side’s left flank in defence, with Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Ainsley Maitland-Niles completing the back four.

This settled defence will be tasked with keeping the visitors at bay in front of first-choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who is certain to take his customary place between the sticks.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite; Garner, Armstrong; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up against Everton