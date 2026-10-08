"Wow" - £58m Chelsea "phenomenon" tipped as surprise Ballon d'Or contender amid Rodri comparison

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has been tipped to reach Ballon d'Or level by former Gent and Anderlecht manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck.

The Belgium international has endured a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge because of persistent injury problems, but he has impressed when available this season.

Vanhaezebrouck believes Lavia has the qualities to become one of the world's best midfielders if he can finally stay fit.

Former Gent manager tips Romeo Lavia for Ballon d'Or

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Chelsea paid £58m to sign Lavia from Southampton in 2023 but has struggled to maintain his fitness, suffering 11 injury setbacks and missing 624 days since moving to west London.

The 22-year-old managed 2,144 minutes across 48 appearances last season and has already featured five times this campaign. His improved availability has also seen him become increasingly important for Belgium.

Lavia featured in all four of Belgium's recent Nations League fixtures, prompting further praise from Vanhaezebrouck.

The former Gent boss told Het Nieuwsblad (via Sport Witness): "Anyone with a Premier League subscription already knew it: Lavia is a phenomenon. One of the best midfielders in the world, provided he stays fit."

Vanhaezebrouck even compared the Chelsea midfielder with Rodri, asking: "It is often said of Rodri that he dictates the tempo, never loses possession, and always plays forward. Is Lavia of exactly the same calibre?"

He then backed Lavia to reach the very highest individual level.

"If he stays fit, he will become a player who qualifies for that. He has it all: good footwork, doesn't lose the ball, a low centre of gravity which means he always turns away well," he said.

"Whenever he plays, it is 'wow'."

Will Romeo Lavia ever win the Ballon d'Or?

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It is a huge endorsement, but Lavia winning the Ballon d'Or still feels like an unlikely outcome at this stage.

There is plenty to admire about his game, particularly his composure, ball retention and ability to progress play. Vanhaezebrouck's description of him as a "world-class player" shows the level of belief around the midfielder.

But Chelsea have other stars who would arguably have a stronger claim if they ever entered that conversation.

Cole Palmer has already established himself as one of the club's leading attacking talents, while Morgan Rogers has the potential to become a major star.

Even then, winning the Ballon d'Or remains an enormous ask.

Lavia can certainly become world-class if he finally puts his injury problems behind him, but there is a huge difference between reaching that level and actually winning the game's most prestigious individual award.