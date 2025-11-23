Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Chelsea could line up for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Barcelona.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has allayed fears over Reece James's fitness ahead of Tuesday's Champions League classic with Barcelona at Stamford Bridge.

The England international was taken off at half time in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win at Burnley, sparking fears of yet another problem for the injury-plagued defender.

However, Maresca confirmed at full time that James's premature exit was pre-planned, so the Blues skipper will be fine to lead the Club World Cup winners out against the Blaugrana in midweek.

Wesley Fofana's participation is in more doubt after he was left out of the squad to face Burnley for protection, though, while Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Cole Palmer (groin/toe), Dario Essugo (thigh) and Levi Colwill (knee) will all miss out.

James's early change suggests that the right-back will hold his spot over Malo Gusto on Tuesday, and the same should be said for Tosin Adarabioyo over Fofana following the Englishman's exceptional display at Turf Moor.

Andrey Santos took home the man of the match prize on Saturday, but a refreshed Moises Caicedo should now rejoin Enzo Fernandez in the £200m engine room, unless the latter is asked to play further forward.

That scenario is unlikely, though, as Maresca should assign number 10 duties to Joao Pedro once again, thus keeping faith with Liam Delap at the tip of the attack for the time being.

The in-form Pedro Neto - who now has five goal involvements from his last five Premier League games - is a shoo-in out wide, where Alejandro Garnacho should also replace Jamie Gittens despite the Englishman's fine assist on Saturday.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Pedro, Garnacho; Delap

