Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Barcelona could line up for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Chelsea.

Barcelona's on-loan Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford remains doubtful for Tuesday's mouthwatering Champions League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The England international missed Saturday's 4-0 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao due to illness, and the tight turnaround means that he is also not guaranteed to return to British shores this week.

However, head coach Hansi Flick still has the best kind of dilemma on the left-hand side of the attack, where Ferran Torres - who scored twice at the weekend - and Raphinha, now back from a hamstring injury, are both vying for starts.

If Rashford is unavailable again, Torres has surely done enough to retain his place alongside Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal, the latter of whom needs four more Champions League goals to break Kylian Mbappe's record of 10 before turning 19.

The in-form Fermin Lopez is expected to operate as the most advanced midfielder for La Blaugrana, who will welcome Frenkie de Jong back from suspension for Tuesday's game, where the Dutchman will likely replace Dani Olmo.

Marc Casado should also return to the XI, in a switch that would see Eric Garcia revert to a defensive role alongside Pau Cubarsi after the ex-Manchester City man started in midfield against Athletic.

Alejandro Balde is a minor doubt for this match after taking a whack to the head on Saturday, but his early change at the weekend was mainly precautionary, so he should be given the green light to line up in defence too.

Pau Cubarsi and ex-Chelsea target Jules Kounde are likely to complete the backline, which will be marshalled by returning number one Joan Garcia, who has won his place back from Wojciech Szczesny after a knee injury.

Pedri (hamstring), Gavi (knee) and Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back) are all unavailable for the La Liga champions.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J. Garcia; Kounde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde; Casado, De Jong; Yamal, Lopez, Torres; Lewandowski

