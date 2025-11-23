Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca reportedly receives a boost as a key Barcelona player is set to miss out on his side's Champions League match at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri will be unavailable for his side's Champions League clash against Chelsea on Tuesday, the latest report has claimed.

The Blues beat Burnley 2-0 on Saturday in the Premier League to move second in the table, but the club's attention will turn to Europe on Tuesday.

Enzo Maresca's side are set to host Barcelona at Stamford Bridge, and they will hope to push towards the top eight of the competition's league phase in order to qualify for the round of 16 automatically.

Chelsea may have been hoping to call upon Cole Palmer, but the Englishman has broken his toe and will miss out for the next two games at least.

However, Barcelona are set to be without Pedri due to a hamstring issue according to Diario AS, though Marcus Rashford has returned to training following a battle with illness.

Can Chelsea get the better of Barcelona at Stamford Bridge?

Barca are currently second in La Liga with 31 points, one point fewer than first-placed Real Madrid, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Elche on Sunday.

The Catalans have been impressive in the final third, scoring 21 goals in their past six games, but they also conceded nine times in that period while failing to win twice.

Chelsea have been strong defensively in recent weeks, keeping three clean sheets in their past four matches, while they have also found the back of the net at least twice in seven of their nine most recent outings.

While many may make Barca favourites, the Blues' will almost certainly prove to be challenging opponents on Tuesday, especially as the Londoners head into the game having won eight of their last 10 in all competitions.

Can Enzo Maresca win either the Premier League or Champions League this season?

Chelsea are six points behind first-placed Arsenal in the Premier League, and while that gap is significant, they have the opportunity to reduce that deficit to three points when they host the Gunners next weekend.

If the Blues are to prove their title credentials, they must look to win that game, though Arsenal will be heading into that match off the back of a 4-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the top flight.

The Champions League is by its nature unpredictable, but Maresca will take confidence from his side's 3-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final in the summer.

Chelsea could also be active in the January transfer window, and they may be able to significantly strengthen their squad, which could give them the boost they need to get over the line and win major silverware.

