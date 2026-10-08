Preview: Charlton Athletic vs Bristol City - prediction, team news, lineups

Championship football returns for the first time since the three-week international break, with Charlton Athletic welcoming Bristol City to The Valley on Saturday afternoon.

The Addicks are currently on a run of five games without a win and ended September with a 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City, while the Robins returned to winning ways at the end of last month with a narrow victory over Watford.

Match preview

After finishing 19th last season, Nathan Jones began his third campaign in charge of Charlton hoping to steer the club clear of another relegation battle.

Despite failing to win any of their previous five Championship matches, the Addicks have so far managed to avoid being dragged into trouble and currently sit one point and one place outside the playoff places.

While their position in the table would have been welcomed by Jones and his side, a run without a win since August has highlighted their inconsistency and left them keen to turn their fortunes around before they slip further down the table, having started the season at the summit before dropping to ninth by the end of September.

The Addicks drew three of their five league matches in September, with defeats to Stoke City and Cardiff City coming alongside stalemates against West Bromwich Albion, Queens Park Rangers and Portsmouth.

Despite that worrying run of results, Charlton have established themselves as one of the stronger defensive sides in the division, conceding just 10 goals in eight matches, a record bettered by only four teams.

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Bristol City, meanwhile, make the journey to London occupying the final playoff place, with four wins, one draw and three defeats earning them 13 points from their opening eight matches.

Now led by Michael Skubala, who guided Lincoln City to the League One title last season, the Robins are hoping to mount a more serious challenge for a maiden promotion to the Premier League after a disappointing second half of the previous campaign saw their hopes fade away.

Bristol City headed into the extended international break on a positive note, securing a 1-0 home victory over Watford at Ashton Gate, with Dominic Ballard scoring his third goal of the season since joining from Leyton Orient in the summer.

That rare home victory came after successive defeats, with the Robins thrashed 4-1 by Southampton in a game where the scoreline arguably flattered the Saints before suffering a narrow defeat to Skubala's former club a few days later.

Should the Robins make it back-to-back wins, and five victories from their opening nine games, they could potentially finish the weekend in the automatic promotion places, while they will take confidence from facing a Charlton side they have lost to just once since 2013.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

Bristol City Championship form:

Team News

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Following the extended break, a number of players who were not away on international duty will return to action fully rested.

The Addicks can name the same side that started the defeat to Cardiff at the end of last month after avoiding any further injuries, although Williams Mannion, Kayne Ramsay and Collins Sichenje remain unavailable.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp is expected to retain his place in midfield, while club top scorer Tyreece Campbell should continue in a wide role.

As for Bristol City, the Robins are in a much healthier position on the injury front this season than they were during the crisis-hit 2025-26 campaign.

Luke McNally scored against Crystal Palace in a club friendly last weekend and is "very close to getting picked" after a serious knee injury sustained in February 2025 kept him sidelined for an extended period.

Brian De Keersmaecker also found the net with a free-kick in that clash and could make his competitive debut for the Robins on Saturday.

Rio Cardines, who is on loan from the side Bristol City faced last weekend, has already registered six assists this season and is expected to return at full-back, while Ballard will be pushing for another start after scoring against Watford.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; McNamara, Jones, Bindon, Mesik; Coventry, Skipp; Alli, Grant, Campbell; Leaburn

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Tanner, Eile, Atkinson, Cardines; Williams, Randell; Hirakawa, Knight, Wallace; Ballard

We say: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Bristol City

Bristol City will be looking to make it back-to-back victories and enter Saturday's contest as favourites against a Charlton side who have not won since August.

We expect a closely fought encounter at The Valley, but believe the Robins will have enough to secure a 2-1 victory in London.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.