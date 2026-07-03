Brazil vs. Norway: Head-to-head record and past meetings | World Cup 2026

By Seye Omidiora | 04 Jul 2026 00:57 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 01:57

Heading into Sunday's World Cup 2026 last-16 match in New Jersey, Brazil will be acutely aware of their winless record against this weekend's opponents, whom they have failed to defeat in four previous encounters.

The most high-profile meeting happened at Stade Velodrome just over 28 years ago, when the South American heavyweights surrendered a 1-0 lead to lose late on in the 1998 World Cup.

Fast forward to 2026, and Carlo Ancelotti's side must overcome this historical hoodoo if they are to avoid their earliest exit on the global stage since 1990.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 4

Brazil wins: 0

Draws: 2

Norway wins: 2

Sunday's World Cup 2026 last-16 affair marks the fifth meeting between the two nations across all competitions, and the Selecao remarkably have never tasted victory against their European counterparts.

Indeed, Norway hold the head-to-head superiority with two wins to their name, while the other two battles between the sides have ended in closely fought stalemates.

The most famous and sole competitive meeting between the two countries occurred during the 1998 World Cup group stage in France.

Despite Brazil fielding their established regulars, including Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Dunga, Rivaldo and Ronaldo, having already secured qualification as Group A winners, the Vikings pulled off a monumental upset.

Trailing 1-0 with just seven minutes remaining, Landslaget mounted a dramatic late turnaround to win 2-1, capped off by Kjetil Rekdal smashing home a historic winning penalty.

The famous triumph sent Norway into the knockout phase for the first time ever, heartbreakingly denying Morocco a place in the round of 16.

A year prior to that historic night in Marseille, Norway proved to be an absolute bogey team for the South American giants by securing a rampant 4-2 friendly victory in Oslo.

The remaining two fixtures in this brief head-to-head history both ended in 1-1 draws.

The inaugural clash took place in a 1988 warm-up match, while their most recent encounter came 20 years ago in an August 2006 friendly, ensuring that the five-time world champions are still searching for their first-ever win against the Scandinavian outfit.

Previous four meetings

Aug 16, 2006: Norway 1-1 Brazil (friendly)

Jun 23, 1998: Brazil 1-2 Norway (World Cup)

May 30, 1997: Norway 4-2 Brazil (friendly)

Jul 28, 1988: Norway 1-1 Brazil (friendly)

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