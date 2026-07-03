Norway lineup vs. Brazil: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 showdown as clinical Erling Haaland chases Lionel Messi

By Seye Omidiora | 04 Jul 2026 00:35 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 00:41

Erling Haaland has enjoyed a spectacular World Cup debut for Norway, netting five goals to leave him just behind tournament leaders Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe ahead of Sunday's monumental last-16 clash with Brazil.

The clinical striker's impressive tally accounts for exactly 50% of the Vikings' 10 goals at the tournament, with four other players netting one each while Solbakken's side also benefitted from an own goal.

While Haaland grabs the headlines, creative linchpin Martin Odegaard and Patrick Berg have been crucial facilitators for Landslaget, contributing three and two assists respectively to orchestrate the team's attack.

In terms of team news, full-back Julian Ryerson remains a major doubt after failing to feature for Norway since going off injured just 13 minutes into their group-stage fixture against Senegal.

Although the defender is reportedly close to a return from the troublesome thigh issue, this knockout clash may come too soon after he missed the subsequent fixtures against France and the Ivory Coast.

Marcus Holmgren Pedersen is therefore expected to retain his spot at right-back in a defensive line that also features Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem and David Moller Wolfe.

Sander Berge is poised to anchor the engine room alongside the creative duo of Odegaard and Berg to form a balanced midfield trio tasked with combating the South American heavyweights.

Further forward, Haaland will spearhead the frontline and look to add to his remarkable goal haul, supported from the wide areas by Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa.

This dangerous outfield unit will set up directly in front of veteran goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who is guaranteed to start between the sticks as the European nation chase a historic quarter-final berth.

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

> Click here to see how Brazil could line up against Norway