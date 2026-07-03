Brazil lineup vs. Norway: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash after Casemiro injury scare and Lucas Paqueta blow

By Seye Omidiora | 04 Jul 2026 00:28 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 00:40

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti is facing a major injury scare regarding midfield anchor Casemiro ahead of Sunday's crucial World Cup last-16 clash against Norway.

The former Real Madrid man was forced off just before Gabriel Martinelli netted the dramatic winner against Japan, though there remains widespread optimism that the veteran midfielder will shake off the issue to feature from the off.

However, the Selecao are already guaranteed to be without the services of Raphinha, while Lucas Paqueta is also a severe doubt after being withdrawn at half-time in their final group fixture.

With Paqueta highly unlikely to be risked, Danilo Santos is poised to be drafted into the centre of the park to provide the necessary defensive screen.

Despite the potential alterations in midfield, Ancelotti is expected to maintain his preferred 4-3-3 tactical shape rather than succumb to the temptation of going gung-ho by starting teenage sensation Endrick.

Instead, the primary attacking threat will once again be carried by Vinicius Junior, who has enjoyed a storming tournament after scoring four goals and setting up another for the South American giants.

Central striking responsibilities should once again be handed to Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha, who is set to keep Martinelli out of the side despite failing to add to his three tournament goals before being substituted after 65 minutes last time out.

Cunha and Vinicius Junior are poised to be joined in the final third by Rayan, while Bruno Guimaraes completes a hard-working midfield unit alongside Casemiro and Danilo Santos.

Further back, a reliable defensive line comprising Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel and Douglas Santos will be tasked with protecting first-choice goalkeeper Alisson between the sticks

Cunha failed to add to his three tournament goals before being substituted after 65 minutes last time out, but his inclusion in the starting XI should keep Martinelli on the bench despite his previous heroics.

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro, Danilo Santos; Rayan, Cunha, Vini Jr.

> Click here to see how Norway could line up against Brazil