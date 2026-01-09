Preview: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 09 Jan 2026 23:56 , Last updated: 10 Jan 2026 05:49

With both teams fighting to distance themselves from Bundesliga's relegation zone, struggling Borussia Monchengladbach will welcome Augsburg to Borussia-Park on Sunday.

Die Fohlen will be desperate to avoid a third straight top-flight defeat, while Die Fuggerstadter will be hoping to kick off 2026 with an important win.

Match preview

Eugen Polanski's Gladbach went unbeaten throughout November - leading to the boss securing a permanent contract in the middle of the month - but they closed out 2025 by losing three of their final four matches.

On December 19, Die Fohlen followed up a 3-1 beating at the hands of Wolfsburg with a 2-0 defeat against rivals Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park. To make matters worse, the club then went on to lose 3-0 in January 5's friendly against second-division side Hannover.

After those disappointing results, Polanski's men find themselves 12th in the Bundesliga, and with only 16 points to their name, they will be hoping to widen the four-point gap to the bottom three this weekend.

However, considering that the hosts have won just one league game at Borussia-Park in 2025-26, as well as the fact that they have lost their last two on their own turf across all competitions, supporters would be forgiven for being nervous.

A rare home victory on Sunday could move Gladbach to within one point of ninth-placed Freiburg, though another defeat would see them fall below their opponents, and perhaps as low as 15th in a nightmare scenario.

© Imago / kolbert-press

Meanwhile, Augsburg parted ways with former manager Sandro Wagner in early December with the club facing the threat of relegation, but after seeing their team earn four points in the three matches since, fans will be feeling more hopeful in 2026.

That uptick in results came under interim boss Manuel Baum - Die Fuggerstadter's current head of development - and the coach has since agreed a deal that will see him remain in the dugout until the end of the season.

Prior to the winter break, Baum's side played out a 0-0 draw with Werder Bremen on December 20, though they may feel hard done by considering that Alexis Claude-Maurice had a late goal ruled out for a foul in the buildup.

In any case, that stalemate has Augsburg 15th in the table, where they sit precariously just two points above 16th-placed St Pauli and three above 17th-placed Heidenheim.

Being within striking distance of teams in the relegation spots is sure to have Die Fuggerstadter looking over their shoulder on Sunday, especially given that the visitors have lost five of their last six away games, drawing the other 1-1 against Koln in mid-October.

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

Borussia Monchengladbach form (all competitions):

Augsburg Bundesliga form:

Team News

© Imago / Sven Simon

Gladbach will be lighter up top than ideal without left-winger Robin Hack and striker Tim Kleindienst, though the duo are expected to return later this month, as is right-winger Nathan N'Goumou, who has been sidelined since April 2025 with an Achilles injury.

In their absence, attacking midfielders Florian Neuhaus and Jens Castrop are likely to start behind striker Haris Tabakovic, while Joe Scally and Luca Netz provide width from wing-back.

Elsewhere, 19-year-old goalkeeper Tiago Pereira Cardoso is dealing with illness this weekend, though Moritz Nicolas should be on hand to start between the sticks.

As for Augsburg, they have the same problem at the opposite end - centre-backs Jeffrey Gouweleeuw and Chrislain Matsima are out with respective MCL and thigh injuries, while left wing-back Dimitris Giannoulis is suspended.

With that in mind, Noahkai Kai Daniel Banks, Keven Schlotterbeck and Cedric Zesiger should form the visitors' back three, flanked by Robin Fellhauer and Mads Valentin.

In the centre of the park, versatile defensive midfielder Kristijan Jakic is a doubt due to illness, but Han-Noah Massengo is ready to be partnered by Elvis Rexhbecaj.

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Sander, Elvedi, Diks; Scally, Reitz, Engelhardt, Netz; Castrop, Neuhaus; Tabakovic

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Banks, Zesiger, Schlotterbeck; Fellhauer, Rexhbecaj, Massengo, Pedersen; Rieder, Claude-Maurice; Komur

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Augsburg

Gladbach have been in dire form of late, and considering their trouble securing wins at Borussia-Park this season, they are unlikely to take anything more than a point from this clash.

Augsburg have been particularly poor on the road, but while they may be unable to take full advantage of Die Fohlen's strife at home, expect to see a close-fought contest that could end in a draw on Sunday.

