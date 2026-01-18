Preview: Bodo/Glimt vs Manchester City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 18 Jan 2026 16:21

Still searching for their first win of the Champions League campaign, Bodo/Glimt will welcome Manchester City to Aspmyra Stadion on Tuesday evening.

The hosts have drawn three and lost three of their six league phase fixtures, while the visitors have won four, drawn one and lost one of their six games.

Match preview

Bodo/Glimt qualified for the league phase of the Champions League for the first time in their history ahead of the 2025-26 season, but the Superlaget have endured a difficult debut campaign.

Kjetil Knutsen's side are currently placed 32nd in the league phase standings with just three points from six games, having recorded three draws and three defeats, leaving Bodo/Glimt as one of just four teams still to secure a victory in the league phase.

As a result, Bodo/Glimt trail the top 24 by four points, and with only two games remaining, the Superlaget are likely to need maximum points if they are to have any chance of progressing into the knockout rounds of the competition.

Bodo/Glimt will have the advantage of having played just two games since the turn of the year, with both being friendly fixtures due to the end of their domestic season in late November, meaning they will be far fresher than Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side have already competed in six fixtures since the turn of the year, and the Citizens have struggled for form in that time, only securing two victories - with one against League One Exeter City - alongside three draws and a defeat.

Man City's most recent outing, a miserable 2-0 Manchester derby defeat, means Guardiola's men have still yet to win a Premier League fixture in 2026, following three straight draws at the beginning of the year.

The Manchester City manager will be hoping a return to Champions League action, in which the Citizens have won four, drawn one and lost only one of their six league phase fixtures, will see his side return to winning ways and spark an improved run of results.

A win could also be crucial to Manchester City's fight for a top-eight place in the Champions League standings, as they currently lead ninth-placed Liverpool by just one point, while 15th-placed Barcelona are only three points behind the Citizens with two games remaining.

Therefore, a victory against Bodo/Glimt in their penultimate fixture, followed by a clash with Galatasaray next week, could prove vital in strengthening their chance of a top-eight finish.

Despite Man City's recent difficulties, they remain unbeaten on the road in this competition this term, with two wins and one draw, something they will draw confidence from going into this meeting with Bodo/Glimt.

Bodo/Glimt Champions League form:

Bodo/Glimt form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

L

W

Manchester City Champions League form:

Manchester City form (all competitions):

Team News

Bodo/Glimt will remain without Jostein Gundersen, who will serve the third game of his suspension following a red card against AS Monaco in early November.

Haitam Aleesami is also sidelined for the hosts due to a hamstring injury, meaning Odin Luras Bjortuft could partner Villads Nielsen in central defence.

Elsewhere, Jens Petter Hauge has scored three goals in six league phase appearances, and Bodo/Glimt will look to the forward to make the difference again here.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are without a number of players due to injury and suspension, including Josko Gvardiol, John Stones, Oscar Bobb, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Dias, Nico Gonzalez, Savinho, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva, Kalvin Phillips and Omar Marmoush, while Phil Foden is also a doubt.

Antoine Semenyo will also be unavailable until the knockout rounds of the competition after signing for the club earlier in the January window.

Guardiola could make several changes after the lacklustre performance in the loss to Manchester United, meaning the likes of Nico O'Reilly, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Ait-Nouri could come into the starting side.

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Haikin; Sjovold, Nielsen, Bjortuft, Bjorkan; Evjen, Berg, Fet; Blomberg, Hogh, Hauge

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ait-Nouri; Cherki, Reijnders, O'Reilly, Mukasa, Doku; Haaland

We say: Bodo/Glimt 1-3 Manchester City

Although Manchester City's recent results leave much to be desired, the Citizens have been superb in this competition, and given Bodo/Glimt's Champions League struggles, we anticipate an away win here.

