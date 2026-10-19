Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs. Arsenal: Michael Olise replacement decided amid Manuel Neuer hope

Bayern Munich will be missing star attacker Michael Olise through suspension when they take on Arsenal in Wednesday's Champions League league-phase encounter at the Allianz Arena.

The former Crystal Palace man was booked twice in the space of a minute in last week's 3-3 draw with Viking FK, once for a cynical foul and then for needlessly throwing the ball into the face of Zlatko Tripic.

Olise's dismissal for two yellow cards carries a one-match ban, so Vincent Kompany must choose between Lennart Karl and Arsenal academy graduate Serge Gnabry to deputise on the right.

The former has already been deployed out wide on a few occasions this season, while Gnabry is yet to even start a game, so Karl is expected to join Ismael Saibari, Luis Diaz and Harry Kane in the final third.

Kane enters his 23rd game against Arsenal aiming to build on a record of 15 goals against the Gunners, although the Tottenham Hotspur legend has failed to score in his last two vs. the Premier League champions.

Elsewhere, Joshua Kimmich and rising star Aleksandar Pavlovic are midfield shoo-ins, but Arsenal-linked defender Kim Min-jae is a fresh injury doubt after suffering an unexplained issue in the weekend's 6-1 Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig.

As a result, Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah should pair up at the back, in between Konrad Laimer and the well-rested Alphonso Davies, recalled over Nathaniel Brown.

Bayern are hopeful that Manuel Neuer will battle back from a foot issue in time to guard the posts, but Jamal Musiala (thigh) is highly unlikely to be fit.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Pavlovic, Kimmich; Karl, Saibari, Diaz; Kane