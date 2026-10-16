Arsenal transfer news: Injury crisis prompts interest in Bayern Munich centre-back

Arsenal are internally discussing a possible move for Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae, according to German newspaper Bild.

The South Korean centre-back has come onto the Gunners’ radar on the recommendation of Maurizio Micheli, the club’s head of scouting, who was following the player before his move to Germany.

Strengthening the defence has also become more relevant given the physical problems affecting Piero Hincapie and William Saliba. Aged 29, Kim is in his third season at Bayern, who paid around €50million (£43million) to take him from Napoli.

Despite sitting third in the German side’s centre-back pecking order, behind Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah, the South Korean continues to receive opportunities and is capable of competing for a place in a high-level squad. His contract with the Bavarian club runs until 2028.

Arsenal’s interest therefore stems from a combination of international experience, physical attributes and the need to add options to Mikel Arteta’s defensive system.

© Iconsport / Antonio Balasco/Alamy

Kim Min-jae on Arsenal radar amid defensive injuries

According to Bild, Micheli was the one who put Kim’s name forward within Arsenal.

The executive has known the South Korean’s game since both were at Napoli, a period in which the defender caught the eye and established his reputation in European football. Now in charge of the Gunners’ scouting work, Micheli could back him once again.

The need to find alternatives in central defence helps to explain the move. Hincapie has suffered an ankle injury and will be sidelined for a period, while Saliba fractured his back during the World Cup and has yet to make his debut this season.

In that context, Arteta has Gabriel Magalhaes, Ezri Konsa and Cristhian Mosquera among the options mentioned for the position, as well as Saliba and Hincapie themselves. The absence of important players reduces rotation possibilities and increases the importance of having defenders capable of taking on responsibility at different moments of the season.

Kim offers precisely the experience of a player who has competed at the highest level and understands the demands of a team that needs to defend with a high line. Physical strength, the ability to win duels and the pace to track opponents running in behind are among the qualities that could justify Arsenal’s interest.

With a contract until 2028, Kim still has a long-term deal at Bayern, which makes any negotiation dependent on the conditions set by the Bavarian club.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Good start to season does not remove doubts over performance

Kim began the season at a good level for Bayern, but the positive run does not erase the inconsistencies seen throughout his time at the club.

Although he has shown the ability to compete at the top level, the defender still alternates good displays with positioning errors and defensive decisions that can undermine the collective work. That inconsistency is an important point for Arsenal to consider should they wish to pursue his signing.

The problem lies in how often some of the mistakes appear. At times, Kim struggles to judge the risk of a challenge, manage the distance to his opponent or choose the best intervention. For a defender in a side challenging for titles, these details make a difference, particularly when the opposition can exploit the space left behind the defensive line.

A possible adaptation to the Premier League adds another variable to the assessment. English football demands high intensity, quick transitions and immediate responses against forwards who press defenders constantly.

In matches of that calibre, a positioning error or a rushed decision can hand the opposition a clear chance to score. At Arsenal, who often have to defend with space behind the back line, the margin for that type of mistake is even smaller.