Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Bayern Munich: Noni Madueke starts as Viktor Gyokeres decision made

Arsenal match-winner Noni Madueke can expect a swift recall to the starting side when the Gunners face Bayern Munich in Wednesday's Champions League blockbuster at the Allianz Arena.

The former Chelsea man spared Arsenal a third straight 0-0 draw away to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, coming off the bench to score a deflected winner in a 1-0 Premier League triumph.

Madueke replaced Eberechi Eze at half time following his compatriot's underwhelming display, and the former has surely done enough to return to the left flank, operating alongside Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka in the attacking third.

Viktor Gyokeres failed to make the most of a rare start against Lille last week, but after Kai Havertz's poor display at the City Ground, the Swede should be given another shot, especially with Odegaard expected to occupy the number 10 slot over Mikel Merino.

Martin Zubimendi is fit again following an ankle injury, but Mikel Arteta should stick with Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice in the double pivot, thus allowing Myles Lewis-Skelly to displace Riccardo Calafiori at left-back.

On the opposite side of the backline, Jurrien Timber is also likely to replace Ben White, in what ought to be a frequent swap throughout the campaign if both players stay fit.

Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes - hailed as the best centre-back pairing in the world by Forest boss Oliver Glasner on Sunday - will no doubt continue ahead of David Raya, as William Saliba (back) and Piero Hincapie (ankle) will play no part.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Guimaraes; Saka, Odegaard, Madueke; Gyokeres

> Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs. Arsenal