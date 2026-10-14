Harry Kane usurps Lionel Messi in remarkable Champions League feat despite shock Bayern Munich draw

Harry Kane moved ahead of Lionel Messi in a remarkable Champions League goalscoring record despite Bayern Munich being held to a surprise draw by Viking FK.

The England captain scored twice to rescue a point for the German giants, taking his tally to 36 Champions League goals since turning 30.

Kane's latest milestone adds further weight to his growing Ballon d'Or credentials after another extraordinary year in front of goal.

Harry Kane takes Champions League accolade from Lionel Messi

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Bayern were forced to settle for a 3-3 draw against the Norwegian champions after surrendering their advantage in a dramatic encounter.

Viking, who were playing in Europe's premier competition for the first time since 1992-93, stunned the visitors by scoring twice in the first half.

Kane brought Bayern back into contention with a penalty and a back-post header before Luis Diaz put the German side ahead with a tap-in.

However, Michael Olise's dismissal for two quickfire yellow cards gave Viking renewed belief, and substitute Herman Haugen subsequently headed home a deserved equaliser.

Despite Bayern dropping points, Kane had another reason to celebrate. His brace took him to 36 Champions League goals since turning 30, moving him one ahead of Messi's previous record of 35.

The 33-year-old has also scored in nine consecutive Champions League appearances, a feat previously achieved by Ruud van Nistelrooy, Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo, whose record stands at 11 successive games.

Kane has now registered eight goals and four assists in nine appearances this season, following an outstanding start for Bayern and another prolific international break with England.

His contract expires next summer, although negotiations over a potential two-year extension remain ongoing.

Should Harry Kane win the Ballon d'Or?

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance, Sven Hoppe/dpa

Kane certainly has a compelling case to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, particularly given his extraordinary goalscoring output and ability to deliver on the biggest stages.

His 73 goals for club and country during the 2025-26 season, combined with Bayern's domestic double and their Champions League semi-final run, underline just how influential he has been.

Kane also scored six times in six matches at the 2026 World Cup, helping England secure the bronze medal, while his international record continued to grow.

His latest Champions League milestone against Viking further demonstrates his remarkable longevity.

Surpassing Messi's record for goals after turning 30 is an extraordinary achievement, particularly when he is still producing decisive performances at the highest level.

Of course, the Ballon d'Or is not awarded solely on goals, and team success will always influence the debate, but Kane has combined prolific individual numbers with major silverware and international impact.

If those achievements do not put him firmly among the leading candidates, it is difficult to imagine what would.