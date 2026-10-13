Harry Kane chasing Cristiano Ronaldo record as Bayern Munich goal machine scores again in Europe

Harry Kane has now scored in nine successive games in the Champions League, with the England captain registering in Bayern Munich's clash with Viking FK on Tuesday night.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo in April 2018 (11) has enjoyed a longer run of successive matches with a goal in the Champions League than Kane's ongoing run of nine.

Robert Lewandowski also managed a run of nine matches between September 2019 and August 2020, and November 2020 and November 2021 during his time at Bayern.

However, Kane has Ronaldo's record in his sights.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo (11) has scored in more consecutive Champions League games than Harry Kane (9) ? https://t.co/MqnmwBZvmp — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 13, 2026

Kane has Ronaldo's European record in his sights

The 33-year-old found the back of the net from the penalty spot in the early stages of the second period to halve Viking's shock lead over the Bundesliga champions.

Kane then made it 2-2 on the hour, heading a cross from Joshua Kimmich into the back of the net.

The Englishman is currently on eight goals and four assists in nine appearances in all competitions for Bayern at the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

Kane's current deal with Bayern is due to expire at the end of the season, and there has been a host of speculation surrounding his future in recent months.

However, the expectation is that the striker will pen a new deal at Allianz Arena.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund recently told reporters. "There are always scenarios as long as it's not signed. There's no new development.

"The talks are going well. We're very positive, everyone knows we're determined to extend his contract and Harry feels very comfortable here."

Bayern currently lead Viking 3-2 heading into the latter stages of Tuesday's European clash, with Luis Diaz completing the turnaround in the 71st minute.