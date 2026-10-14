What German media said about Bayern Munich star Michael Olise after 'inexcusable' moment vs Viking

Bayern Munich suffered a frustrating 3-3 draw with Norwegian champions Viking FK in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, despite producing a second-half comeback that had appeared to secure all three points.

After falling 2-0 behind at half-time, Harry Kane scored twice before Luis Diaz put the German giants ahead, but Michael Olise was sent off for throwing the ball at Viking captain Zlatko Tripic, leaving Vincent Kompany's side to concede a 90th-minute equaliser.

Olise's moment of madness attracted widespread criticism from the German media, with five player-rating reviews awarding him a 5/6 on the German grading scale, where 1 is the best mark and 6 is the worst.

What have the German media said about Michael Olise?

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

GOAL Deutschland handed Olise a 5, acknowledging that the Frenchman had some promising moments but lacked the necessary directness in attack.

The winger attempted a dangerous direct free-kick and delivered an excellent cross for Kane, but his evening was ultimately overshadowed by an "unnecessary" outburst that cost Bayern a numerical advantage and left him suspended for next week's Champions League clash with Arsenal.

t-online were similarly scathing, with their headline declaring: "Viermal Note funf: Topstar kostet Bayern den Sieg" - 'four players received a 5, with a star costing Bayern the win.'

The publication argued that Olise's dismissal played a decisive role in Bayern dropping points, while also reporting that Kompany had reprimanded the France international after the game.

Abendzeitung Munchen also awarded Olise a 5, noting that the artificial playing surface initially appeared to suit him before frustration began to creep into his performance.

They highlighted his tame free-kick and another effort that went well wide, before concluding that he allowed himself to be provoked and was deservedly sent off.

ran also suggested the former Crystal Palace man lacked his usual precision and magic that normally makes him so dangerous, claiming that he did a 'diservice to his own team'.

Bayern-focused publication FCBinside also gave Olise a 5, describing his dismissal as a "dumme Aktion" - a stupid action - and "inexcusable".

Their verdict summed up the wider German reaction - even if his attacking contribution had been more productive, his lack of discipline would have overshadowed everything else.

What did Vincent Kompany and Harry Kane say about Michael Olise?

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Kompany made little attempt to hide his frustration, describing the red card as "uberblod", effectively meaning extremely stupid.

The Bayern boss insisted that Olise needed to keep himself under better control, adding that the incident was exactly the kind of moment from which a player must learn.

Kane was similarly direct, insisting that his teammate had to accept responsibility for his actions and understand the consequences.

The England captain also acknowledged the particular frustration of missing the upcoming Arsenal fixture, with Olise's absence leaving Bayern without one of their most dangerous attacking players for a crucial European encounter.

What does the future hold for Michael Olise at Bayern Munich?

© Imago / Sven Simon

One reckless decision is unlikely to fundamentally change Bayern's plans for Olise, who remains a key figure in Kompany's attack.

However, the incident serves as a reminder that his considerable technical ability must be matched by discipline when things are maybe not going to plan.

Bayern remain keen to extend the France international's contract beyond its current 2029 expiry, although a new deal is not yet agreed.

Liverpool have also previously been linked with Olise as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah, but the Bundesliga giants' determination to retain their star winger and his existing contract make any prospective move difficult.

Olise will therefore need to respond on the pitch rather than allow one damaging moment to define his season.

With Bayern seeking to maintain their domestic and European ambitions, a strong return following his suspension would do far more for his standing than any apology or contract discussion.