Sunday’s Bundesliga predictions including Bayer Leverkusen vs. Freiburg, Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hoffenheim

Today's Bundesliga predictions include a tense showdown between Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg that will see the latter try to reclaim top spot, before Hoffenheim visit struggling Borussia Monchengladbach, hoping to spark their campaign to life.

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Fighting to keep hold of top spot in the Bundesliga, Freiburg will travel to face Bayer Leverkusen for a finely-poised clash at BayArena on Sunday. Die Werkself could make it five wins on the bounce this weekend, while Die Breisgau-Brasilianer are eyeing a 10th game unbeaten.

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Freiburg There is little to separate these two teams, but Leverkusen's recent defensive strength suggests that they could have a narrow edge on Sunday. However, Freiburg are sure to pose a major threat to Die Werkself, and it would be a surprise if they were to blank at BayArena after scoring in every one of their matches this term.

> Bayer Leverkusen vs. Freiburg preview

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In the Bundesliga's basement battle, Borussia Monchengladbach will welcome Hoffenheim to Borussia Park on Sunday. The clash is sure to be fiercely contested, with the 18th-placed hosts the only team in the division without a point after five matchweeks, though 17th-placed Hoffenheim are not much of an improvement given they have just three points.

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Hoffenheim Both sides have been poor defensively, and the chances of either team keeping a clean sheet are slim. Gladbach may be playing at home, but Hoffenheim's record in front of goal is significantly better than their hosts', and an away victory should be considered likely.

> Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hoffenheim preview