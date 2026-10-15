Lamine Yamal named UEFA Player of the Match but misses Champions League best XI

Lamine Yamal was named UEFA's Player of the Match after inspiring Barcelona's 4-1 victory over Galatasaray, but the teenage sensation has surprisingly missed out on a statistically selected Champions League Team of the Week despite providing two assists.

Barcelona's remarkable start to the 2026-27 season continued in Istanbul on Tuesday, with Hansi Flick's side recovering from an early setback to register their 10th consecutive victory across all competitions.

Yamal was instrumental in the comeback, producing two assists and several moments of individual brilliance as the Catalan giants maintained their perfect start to the Champions League campaign.

His display earned him UEFA's official Player of the Match award, placing the 19-year-old among the standout performers of the second round of league-phase fixtures.

However, an alternative assessment of the week's best players has produced a different verdict.

French football website Top Mercato has published a Champions League best XI based on statistical ratings supplied by data provider Sportmonks, with Yamal narrowly missing the cut.

The selection features five Premier League players, including three from Liverpool, but there is no place for Barcelona's influential winger.

Why Lamine Yamal missed out despite UEFA recognition

Yamal's omission comes down to an exceptionally narrow difference in the statistical ratings awarded to two of the competition's outstanding creative players.

The Barcelona youngster received a rating of 8.57 for his performance against Galatasaray, despite registering two assists during his side's 4-1 victory.

However, Club Brugge winger Carlos Borges was awarded 8.78 following an impressive display in his team's dramatic 4-3 win away to Inter Milan.

The Portuguese attacker provided three assists and created three chances as the Belgian side secured one of the most eye-catching results of the second matchweek.

His contribution was sufficient to earn him a place in Top Mercato's statistically selected XI, edging Yamal by just 0.21 points.

The distinction is particularly interesting given the recognition Barcelona's teenager received from UEFA.

Yamal's creativity was central to his team's attacking performance, while his individual skill repeatedly caused problems for the Galatasaray defence.

Nevertheless, the two assessments are based on different criteria.

UEFA's Player of the Match award recognises an individual's overall contribution to a specific fixture, whereas the Sportmonks-based selection compares statistical performances across the matchweek.

Consequently, Yamal's absence does not represent an official UEFA snub, nor does it diminish his contribution to Barcelona's victory.

It instead illustrates how different evaluation methods can produce contrasting conclusions, particularly when several attacking players deliver exceptional performances in the same round.

Borges was not the only Brugge player rewarded for his display against Inter.

Nicolò Tresoldi also earned a place in the XI after scoring a hat-trick, converting all three of his shots on target in the Belgian club's remarkable away victory.

© Imago / GEPA pictures

Liverpool dominate Champions League best XI as Aston Villa duo rewarded

While Yamal missed out, Premier League clubs account for almost half of the 11 players selected.

Liverpool lead the way with three representatives following their remarkable 6-3 victory against LASK in Austria on Wednesday.

Bradley Barcola was the outstanding individual performer for Andoni Iraola's side, scoring the first senior hat-trick of his career after arriving from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer.

The French winger's treble helped Liverpool maintain their 100% record in the Champions League and provided a timely response to criticism surrounding his difficult start at Anfield.

Jeremie Frimpong and Kostas Tsimikas were also included after playing important roles in Liverpool's attacking display.

Frimpong scored once and provided two assists, while Tsimikas contributed another two assists and created six chances.

Aston Villa supply the other two Premier League representatives following their emphatic 6-0 victory over Fenerbahce.

Nicolas Jackson scored twice, while former Chelsea and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley also netted a brace and registered an assist in a dominant performance from Unai Emery's side.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha completes the selection's most prominent attacking contributors after scoring in the French champions' 4-2 victory away to Manchester City.

The Portugal international was named UEFA's Player of the Match at the Etihad Stadium, with his performance earning recognition in both assessments.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt secured his place after making five saves, including a penalty stop against PSV Eindhoven.

Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani and Stuttgart centre-back Jeff Chabot complete the XI, with both recognised for their defensive contributions.

Champions League Team of the Week - Matchday 2

Top Mercato selection based on Sportmonks ratings (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper

Maarten Vandevoordt

Defenders

Jeremie Frimpong · Jeff Chabot · Amir Rrahmani · Kostas Tsimikas

Midfielders

Carlos Borges · Vitinha · Ross Barkley · Bradley Barcola

Forwards

Nicolas Jackson · Nicolò Tresoldi

With Liverpool, Aston Villa and Club Brugge contributing seven of the 11 players, the selection largely reflects the attacking performances that defined the latest European fixtures.

Yet Yamal's absence remains its most notable talking point, especially considering that the Barcelona teenager was officially recognised by UEFA for his display.

Flick's side will next face reigning European champions PSG at the Parc des Princes on October 20, when Yamal will have another opportunity to demonstrate his influence against elite opposition.

That fixture will also test a Barcelona side whose extraordinary attacking form has not entirely removed questions at the other end of the pitch, with former defender Abelardo Fernandez recently identifying a potential weakness in Flick's back line before the PSG encounter.