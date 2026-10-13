Preview: AZ Alkmaar vs. Hapoel Be'er Sheva - prediction, team news, lineups

Both seeking to move on from disappointing matchday-one results, AZ Alkmaar and Hapoel Be'er Sheva meet at AFAS Stadion on Thursday, aiming to secure their first Europa League victories of the league phase.

AZ's 19-match unbeaten run was ended by Sunderland last month, while the Israeli side could only draw 0-0 with Dinamo Zagreb in Bucharest, with the Gaza war forcing teams from Israel to play their home fixtures at neutral venues.

Match preview

Having entered their mid-September clash at the Stadium of Light on a 19-match unbeaten run — including 14 competitive fixtures — Leeroy Echteld's men suffered a 1-0 defeat on the opening matchday to end their extended positive sequence.

That defeat was preceded by a 1-1 draw with promoted Eredivisie side Willem II, and although the Cheese Farmers' 1-0 victory over Telstar before the international break sent them top of the table, their weekend defeat at Feyenoord ensured that feeling was short-lived.

A 2-0 loss to their Rotterdam opponents at De Kuip saw De Kaasboeren leapfrogged by the victors, leaving them level with defending champions PSV Eindhoven in joint second and one point behind the new leaders.

Turning their attention back to Europe, Echteld's men will aim to move on from their first Eredivisie defeat in seven months by returning to winning ways on home soil, where they have remained unbeaten since losing 3-1 to NEC in January.

Sixteen matches have passed without the Alkmaar outfit suffering another home defeat, and their supporters will hope that the team's ongoing run of one victory in four does not end their eight-month spell without an AFAS Stadion setback.

© Imago / Starsport

As such, it will be interesting to see how Hapoel Be'er Sheva approach Thursday's encounter as they attempt to become only the second team this year to inflict a home defeat on the Dutch outfit.

With the Gaza war forcing them to play all their continental fixtures outside Israel, Ran Kozuch's men face the unwanted challenge of effectively having no home advantage throughout their European campaign.

Despite that situation, the Camels have enjoyed several positive continental results this season, winning four and losing two of their six qualification matches.

However, the second of those defeats — a 5-2 hammering by Champions League debutants Sabah in the playoff round — is why they must settle for Europa League football rather than competing in Europe's premier club competition.

Having recorded their first continental draw of the season against Dinamo last time out, the 17th-placed Reds from the South will now hope to stun AZ in Alkmaar and create some separation from their 25th-placed hosts.

AZ Alkmaar Europa League form:

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

Hapoel Be'er Sheva Europa League form:

Hapoel Be'er Sheva form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Starsport

Although AZ sustained no apparent fresh injuries in the defeat at Feyenoord, the Alkmaar outfit are without Jizz Hornkamp, Kees Smit and Stije Resink (ACL) for the visit of Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

While Ro-Zangelo Daal has now failed to score or assist in three consecutive matches, Echteld will hope that Mexx Meerdink and Valdemar Byskov can produce inspired performances.

Dan Biton is the away side's only reported absentee for this week's fixture, with the midfielder remaining unavailable because of a heart issue.

Djibril Diop and Eliel Peretz are back in contention for the Camels after serving one-match suspensions following their dismissals in the defeat to Sabah.

Peretz has notably scored two league goals for the Camels in domestic competition; no teammate has more, while his additional assist underlines the midfielder's dual threat.

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Dijkstra, Goes, Schouten, Chavez; Clasie, Koopmeiners; Oufkir, Byskov, Daal; Meerdink

Hapoel Be'er Sheva possible starting lineup:

Marciano; Mizrahi, Diop, Vitor, Amador; Amankwah, Ventura, Peretz; East, Zlatanovic, Victor

We say: AZ Alkmaar 3-1 Hapoel Be'er Sheva

AZ have lost some momentum after their outstanding start to the season, but a 16-match unbeaten home run provides confidence that they can respond positively on Thursday.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva have already conceded five goals in one European fixture this season, and the Cheese Farmers could expose similar defensive frailties in Alkmaar.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.