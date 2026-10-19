Preview: Levante vs Athletic Bilbao - prediction, team news, lineups

Athletic Bilbao will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they tackle Levante on Wednesday evening.

The Lions will enter this match off the back of a goalless draw with Valencia, while Levante's last fixture brought a 1-1 draw with Deportivo La Coruna.

Match preview

Levante have a record of one win, four draws and three defeats from their opening eight matches of the 2026-27 campaign, which has left them in 17th spot in the La Liga table on seven points, level with 18th-placed Elche.

The Frogs, who finished 16th in La Liga last season, drew 1-1 with Deportivo last time out, and they have not actually been victorious in Spain's top flight since a shock 5-2 home success over Real Betis at the end of August.

Only three points have been secured from their last five games at this level of football, and Luis Castro's side will now take on Athletic and Real Sociedad in Spain's top flight before opening their 2026-27 Copa del Rey journey against Tarancon on August 28.

Levante have only managed to win eight of their previous 38 matches with Athletic in all competitions, suffering 22 defeats in the process.

Athletic have been victorious in the last three games between the two sides, including a 2-0 win when the pair locked horns in the corresponding fixture last term.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Levante's last win over Athletic was back in December 2018, so the visitors will be protecting a lengthy unbeaten run when the two sides collide in this league fixture.

Athletic played out a 0-0 with Valencia on Saturday, which equalled a third straight draw for the Lions in Spain's top flight; a record of two wins, three draws and two defeats from seven matches has left them in 12th spot in the table on nine points.

However, Edin Terzic's side have two matches in hand on almost all of the other teams in Spain's top flight, so their position is not exactly disastrous.

Athletic's two league wins this season have come against Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid, and they will be hoping to secure another three points on Wednesday.

There is plenty of room for improvement during the current campaign, with the Basque outfit finishing 12th in Spain's top flight last term.

Levante La Liga form:

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

Levante will be missing Hugo Sotelo and Alex Primo for Wednesday's contest due to injury problems, while Karl Etta Eyong remains a doubt for the hosts.

Ivan Romero has scored three times in eight appearances this season, and the 25-year-old is once again set to operate in the final third of the field.

There should also be a start for Victor Garcia down the right, while Petar Ratkov could feature through the middle for the home team.

As for Athletic, Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams and Unai Egiluz are out of the match due to injury problems, while Gorka Guruzeta faces a late fitness test.

However, Dani Vivian is available once again, while Peio Canales and Alvaro Djalo are also set to be a part of the squad on Wednesday night.

Maroan Sannadi could be given the nod through the middle for the Lions in this match.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, De la Fuente, Mandi, Sanchez; Olasagasti, Rey, Requena; Garcia, Ratkov, Romero

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Areso, Alvarez, Laporte, Berchiche; Jauregizar, Ruiz de Galarreta; Navarro, Canales, Berenguer; Sannadi

We say: Levante 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Athletic's attacking absences make it difficult to back them with any serious confidence on Wednesday, and the Lions may need to settle for a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.