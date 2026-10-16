Mikel Arteta dealt fresh January transfer blow as £90m Arsenal wide target now 'agrees new contract'

Arsenal have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Arda Guler, with the Real Madrid star reportedly agreeing a new contract to remain at the Bernabeu.

Mikel Arteta's side explored a potential move for the Turkey international during the summer transfer window, but now appear to have little chance of signing him in January.

The Gunners will therefore be forced to consider alternative attacking targets as they look to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

Arsenal target Arda Guler agrees new Real Madrid contract

© Iconsport / David Canales / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

According to TEAMtalk, the 21-year-old has agreed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the Bernabeu until at least 2031.

Arsenal and Manchester City both held discussions with Guler's representatives during the summer, outlining their plans in an attempt to convince him to move to the Premier League.

However, Los Blancos boss Jose Mourinho has made it clear that he rates the Turkish playmaker highly, while club president Florentino Perez also considers him an important part of Madrid's long-term plans.

Guler, who is currently valued at £90m, has featured regularly under the Portuguese, producing two assists in Real Madrid's dramatic 4-3 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday evening.

Both Arsenal and City had already been informed that Madrid were working on a new agreement, but the development effectively ends their hopes of securing his signature in January.

What other wingers could Arsenal target in January?

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Missing out on Guler would be a frustrating blow for Arteta, but Arsenal have been linked with several other attacking players who could provide additional quality out wide.

RB Leipzig's Antonio Nusa is one name worth monitoring, with the Gunners previously credited with an interest in the Norwegian winger. His pace, direct running and ability to beat defenders would offer Arsenal something different, and they appear to be leading the race.

Juventus star Kenan Yildiz is another exciting option, although convincing the Italian giants to sanction a January departure would likely prove difficult.

Julian Alvarez arguably remains the dream addition for the Premier League champions, given his versatility and proven quality at the highest level.

However, securing the Argentine midway through the campaign appears unlikely, particularly given the financial commitment such a deal would require.

For now, Nusa could represent a more realistic avenue to explore, with Arsenal needing to decide whether strengthening their wide options in January is worth the potential expense.