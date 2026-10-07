Arsenal transfer news: Gunners preparing 'fresh move' for £50m Christos Tzolis alternative in January

Arsenal are preparing a fresh move for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa ahead of the January transfer window.

The Norway international was considered by the Gunners during the summer and has now re-emerged as a potential target as Mikel Arteta looks for more options on the left wing.

Leipzig are understood to want around £50m for the 21-year-old, but Nusa's profile could make him an attractive addition to Arsenal's attack.

Arsenal eye fresh Antonio Nusa move

© Imago

Arsenal are laying the groundwork for another attacking addition in January, with Nusa and Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz among the names on their radar.

According to CaughtOffside, the Gunners are 'preparing a fresh move' for Nusa after previously considering him during the summer.

The Norway international has become one of the Bundesliga's most exciting wide players, with his pace, direct running, and ability to beat defenders offering Arsenal something slightly different.

Arsenal's interest comes after a summer of significant additions, although they could still add another explosive attacker as they look to maintain their title challenge.

Nusa is reportedly valued at around £50m, making him a more attainable option than some of the other attacking names Arsenal have been linked with.

Mikel Arteta needs more left-wing options at Arsenal

© Iconsport / Alberto Lingria/Xinhua

Arsenal's need for another left winger has become more obvious after Gabriel Martinelli's departure and an injury to Christos Tzolis, leaving Arteta short of natural options in that position.

That makes Nusa's profile particularly appealing. He can stay wide and stretch defences, but is also capable of attacking opponents directly and creating something from nothing when Arsenal face deep blocks.

At 21, there is also plenty of scope for further development, meaning Arsenal would be buying both immediate competition and long-term potential.

Yildiz may represent a bigger statement, while other targets such as Arda Guler, Julian Alvarez and Eli Junior Kroupi would require substantial investment and aren't natural left-sided attackers.

Nusa, though, could be the more sensible January option.

A £50m fee is still significant, but Arsenal need more depth on the left, and his pace and unpredictability would give Arteta another weapon as the season enters its decisive stages.