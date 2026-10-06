Arsenal transfer news: Gunners plotting 'sensational £85m bid' for Real Madrid target

Arsenal have reportedly joined Real Madrid in the race for Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz ahead of next summer's transfer window.

Currently a star of the Bernabeu scene, Trent Alexander-Arnold is on international duty for England, hoping to work his way back up the right-back pecking order in the mind of Thomas Tuchel.

The former Liverpool man has benefitted from the unavailability of both Djed Spence and Reece James during this September/October window, battling against Jarell Quansah for a spot in the starting XI.

It is understood that Tuchel prefers the defensive solidity of the Bayer Leverkusen man when England comes up against better opposition, which was in theory meant to be Croatia last Saturday.

However, the Three Lions made lightwork of dismantling Slaven Bilic's troops in Rijeka, where Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and others were on the scoresheet in a resounding 7-0 UEFA Nations League win.

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Arsenal fighting Real Madrid for Yildiz?

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal are preparing to rival Real Madrid in the pursuit of a highly-rated youngster, who has set the Serie A stage alight with his performances in recent times.

The report claims that the Gunners are in the market for a new left-sided winger after failing to bring Vinicius Jr from Los Blancos over the course of the most recent summer transfer window in 2026.

It is understood that Mikel Arteta's men are preparing an £85m bid for the services of Yildiz, who Juventus are reluctant to part ways with during the upcoming January trading point.\

As a result, it is clear that both the Gunners and Real Madrid must wait until next summer to launch a proper assault for the 31-time international, who sustained a broken foot at the end of August.

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Arsenal's left-sided issue

After missing out on world-class targets over the summer such as Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius, Arsenal are battling on with Greece international Christos Tzolis on that side of the attack.

The former Club Brugge man enjoyed a great start to his Gunners career with vital contributions in the Community Shield success over Manchester City but has since faded in impact.

This was led to a resurgence of the idea that Arsenal missed a trick by failing to bring a player of Vinicius's quality to the Emirates over the summer.