Julian Alvarez to Arsenal: Atletico Madrid forward 'makes U-turn' as Erling Haaland 'factor' comes to light

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to renew their pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old Argentina international had been keen to leave the Spanish capital over the summer, with Barcelona firmly established as his preferred destination.

However, talks dragged on before Atletico blocked a move to their domestic rivals, leaving the forward to stay in Madrid.

Alvarez is understood to be dissatisfied with his long-term prospects in Spain and is now weighing up a high-profile switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Haaland 'shapes' Barcelona’s transfer plans

© Imago

According to TEAMtalk, Barcelona’s changing recruitment strategy is said to have played a major part in Alvarez’s rethink.

The Catalan club are assessing several leading candidates, including an ambitious move for Alvarez's ex-Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland.

Should they land the Norway international, Barcelona may no longer be an option for Alvarez, prompting his representatives to consider other clubs that can meet his ambitions.

Arsenal have emerged as a leading alternative for the forward, with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain also among the interested sides.

Alvarez to Arsenal: Gunners 'explore' possible player swap with Atletico

© Iconsport / SUSA

Arsenal showed their determination to sign the Argentine by being prepared to offer more than £100m during the summer window.

Senior figures from both clubs are believed to have held constructive talks, helping to build a strong relationship between Arsenal and Atletico.

The discussions also raised the prospect of a player-plus-cash deal, with Arsenal players potentially heading to Madrid.

Atletico are understood to admire several members of the North London squad, while Arsenal could consider including Viktor Gyokeres or Noni Madueke as they look to reach an agreement.