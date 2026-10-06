Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a new contract with attacking star Arda Guler.

The 21-year-old is currently on international duty for Turkey, who were placed in a competitive-looking UEFA Nations League group alongside France, Italy and former dark horses Belgium.

Focusing on Bernabeu matters for the moment, Real Madrid lost out on the signing of Spain World Cup winner Rodri in the summer, with the midfielder ending up at fierce rivals Barcelona instead.

Looking to bolster their engine-room options in the near future, Jose Mourinho's side are supposedly in the hunt for Bournemouth star Alex Scott, who recently started for England in the Nations League.

The Cherries hero played alongside ex-Under-21s teammate and lifelong friend Elliot Anderson for the Three Lions in their seven-goal battering of Croatia in front of 6,000 schoolchildren in Rijeka.

© Iconsport / David Canales / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Real Madrid agree new Guler contract?

According to Spanish publication AS via Sky Sports News, Real Madrid have finalised an important piece of housekeeping over the course of the extended September/October international break.

The report claims that Los Blancos have agreed a new contract for Guler, who originally joined the Bernabeu club from Turkish giants Fenerbahce during the summer of 2023 on a six-year deal.

To reflect his growing importance to the first-team plans, the 21-year-old has been rewarded with fresh terms, with the Turkey international now committed to the cause until the summer of 2031.

It is also understood that Real Madrid will now move to solve the contract situation of Thibaut Courtois, who has established himself as one of the best shot-stopping goalkeepers in world football.

Since making the Stamford Bridge switch from Chelsea in August 2028, the 115-time international has played 341 matches for Los Blancos, winning the Champions League on two occasions.

© Imago / Sportimage

Guler's Bernabeu competition

Despite having some of the sport's biggest superstars as teammates, Guler has managed to start five of Real Madrid's seven La Liga matches so far, with Mourinho's side falling behind pacesetters Barcelona.

The 21-year-old enjoyed his best-ever campaign in 2025-26 judging off attacking metrics, with the former Fenerbahce sweetheart netting seven goals and providing 16 assists across all competitions.

Supposedly putting pen to paper on a bumper five-year deal at the club, Guler is clearly planning to become a modern-day hero at the Bernabeu, where further glory is demanded and expected.