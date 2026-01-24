Arsenal aiming to equal 45-year record in Man Utd clash as stunning Mikel Arteta stat emerges

By Ben Knapton | 24 Jan 2026 13:51

Arsenal could equal a 45-year-old feat last achieved by West Bromwich Albion in Sunday's Premier League showdown with Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta and Michael Carrick - two former midfield rivals during their playing days - now butt heads in the dugout, as the former aims to repeat the Gunners' 1-0 success at Old Trafford on the opening day of the season.

That will be easier said than done if recent Premier League exploits are taken into account, though, as Carrick masterminded a tremendous 2-0 derby win over Manchester City last weekend following his temporary appointment.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have played out back-to-back 0-0 draws with Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in the top flight, but they did ease past Inter Milan 3-1 in Champions League action during the week.

The Emirates has also proven to be an unhappy hunting ground for Man United in recent years - barring last year's FA Cup success - as they have lost each of their last four Premier League matches on Arsenal's turf.

Arsenal out to equal 45-year feat in Man Utd clash

The Gunners have already achieved the longest stretch of home wins against Man Utd in the Premier League era, and they could now become the first side in 45 years to earn five consecutive home league victories against the Red Devils.

The last team to achieve that feat were current Championship club West Brom, who beat Man United five times in a row at The Hawthorns from 1976 to 1980.

Meanwhile, Arteta has overseen Emirates victories against Man United in each of the 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns, most recently a 2-0 beating of Ruben Amorim's side last term.

The last time Man United avoided defeat in a Premier League away game at Arsenal came in January 2021, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side held Arteta's men to a 0-0 draw, and their last top-flight success came at Old Trafford in September 2022.

The Red Devils have gone winless in six Premier League games against the Gunners since, leaving them at risk of suffering an unwanted first in Sunday's blockbuster battle.

Arsenal vs. Man Utd: Why the Mikel Arteta factor matters

Ever since he stepped into the Arsenal dugout in 2019, Arteta has often had Man United's number, and the Spaniard will face the Red Devils for the 13th time in the Premier League as a manager this weekend.

From his first 12 top-flight games against Man United as a head coach, Arteta has overseen an applaudable eight victories, as well as two draws and just two defeats.

Arteta's results give him a 67% win rate against Man United in the Premier League, which is the best ratio of any manager to face the Red Devils at least five times in the competition.

Riccardo Calafiori's header settled the clubs' first meeting this season at Old Trafford, and the Italian's return to training on Friday was part of a double injury boost for the Premier League leaders.