Mikel Arteta delivers injury update as Arsenal receive double fitness boost ahead of Man United test

By Ben Sully | 23 Jan 2026 15:10 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 11:44

Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie have been spotted in training ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester United.

After beating Inter Milan 3-1 in Tuesday's Champions League clash, Arsenal are now turning their focus back to their Premier League title bid.

Mikel Arteta's charges head into the weekend with a healthy seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, although that lead could be cut with Manchester City and Aston Villa in action before the Gunners face Man United on Sunday at 4:30pm.

Arsenal will go up against a Man United team that have renewed belief after beating Man City 2-0 in Michael Carrick's first game in charge.

Calafiori, Hincapie return to Arsenal training

With the Gunners set to face a tricky test, they could receive a double boost with the potential returns of Calafiori and Hincapie.

The defensive duo appear to have recovered from their respective injury issues after being pictured in Friday's opening training session.

Calafiori has been forced to miss the last seven matches after he withdrew from the warm-up before December's game against Brighton & Hove Albion due to a muscle injury.

Hincapie, meanwhile, has been absent for four games after being forced off in the second half of the goalless draw with Liverpool earlier this month.

Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori are back in Arsenal training. Both were seen with the squad in open training today with @skysports_sheth.



With Kai Havertz also training with the team, Arsenal's only current absentee is Max Dowman. #AFC https://t.co/fDeMZtoOjX pic.twitter.com/wH7Kz3KzKS — Sam Blitz (@SamBIitz) January 23, 2026

What did Arteta say about Calafiori and Hincapie?

As expected, Arteta was asked in his pre-match press conference about whether Calafiori and Hincapie will be available for Sunday's meeting at the Emirates Stadium.

“We still have another training session,” Arteta told reporters. "So we’ll see tomorrow, after that, to assess everybody and make a decision, first of all in the squad.”

While the defensive duo are aiming to prove their fitness, the Gunners will definitely be without the services of youngster Max Dowman.

The 16-year-old is working his way back from an ankle injury that he suffered in an outing for the Under-21 side in December.