Man United injury news: Michael Carrick delivers Matthijs de Ligt update amid confusion surrounding centre-back's lengthy absence

By Matt Law | 23 Jan 2026 13:48 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 17:42

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick is hopeful that Matthijs de Ligt will be able to return for the Red Devils "in the next couple of weeks".

De Ligt was one of Man United's strongest performers in the first half of the 2025-26 campaign, but the Netherlands international has not featured since the clash with Crystal Palace at the end of November due to a back issue.

The centre-back will again be missing when the Red Devils tackle Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

However, Carrick has said that the 26-year-old is now "getting closer" and should be back around the first team "in the next couple of weeks".

"He had a bit of setback, well not really a setback, before I arrived, only small but he was a little bit slower that we had liked. He’s getting closer and hopefully in the next couple of weeks he will be back and around it," Carrick told reporters.

© Imago

De Ligt remains sidelined for Man United with a back injury

De Ligt has missed Man United's last nine Premier League matches, in addition to the FA Cup third-round contest with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Man United will also be missing Joshua Zirkzee on Sunday through injury, but the squad is otherwise in strong shape for the clash with Arsenal.

When asked about the mood in camp and team news off the back of the impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City last weekend, Carrick added: "I will not tell you the team. Everyone came through really well. It has been a good week.

"A big result, performance and an uplift inside the stadium. We need to keep our feet on the ground. One game does not make you a great team. A lot of confidence."

© Imago / Action Plus

Will Sesko or Cunha return to Man United XI vs. Arsenal?

Carrick has a big decision to make when it comes to his attack on Sunday, as Bryan Mbeumo excelled through the middle against Man City, with Benjamin Sesko dropped despite scoring three times in his last two appearances for the club.

Matheus Cunha was also removed from the XI for the Manchester derby, with Amad Diallo and Patrick Dorgu featuring in the wide areas, and that could again be the case this weekend.

"It is a variety in terms of strengths. I gave him (Mbeumo) a free role to drift. Ben is great on the line. Josh can do a bit of he is very good at bringing players into it. It is great to have that flexibility in terms of carrying the game to the later stages," said Carrick.

"It is not losing momentum. It was a team last week to go in a certain way. We are trying to improve him (Sesko) as much as possible. I don't see it as anything else as pushing on and using what he has done as a stepping stone to do well here for a long time."

Man United are fifth in the Premier League table, one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool in the battle to secure Champions League football for next season.