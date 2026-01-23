Harry Maguire future: Will Man United centre-back follow Casemiro out of Old Trafford?

By Matt Law | 23 Jan 2026 14:04 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 17:43

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has not offered any indication over Harry Maguire's future, with the centre-back's contract due to expire this summer.

The Red Devils announced on Thursday that Casemiro would be leaving Old Trafford when his deal expires at the end of June.

Maguire is also only contracted to the 20-time English champions until the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether the Englishman is offered a new deal.

"It is coming into that time of the season with contracts. January is January with the window. We are working away through that and coming towards the end of the season in terms of contracts and decisions," Carrick told reporters when questioned on Casemiro's exit and Maguire's future.

"There will be conversations and discussions in good time and at the right time. The announcement for Case was for clarity. It was decided before I arrived, it is not just a knee-jerk decision.

"The type of personality and character he is shows with his performance last week, where he is mentally and how much it means for him to be here and to finish the season strong.

"I have already had that conversation with him, he is desperate to do well and finish well. So I have got no doubts about him at all."

Carrick also insisted that the club are making 'long-term decisions' when it comes to contracts and potential signings amid claims that the club could bring in a midfielder on loan before the end of the January transfer window.

"For the week or so I have not looked too far down the track. The initial thoughts have been on what is happening now," said Carrick.

"Any decision I make, or my staff make or the club make is not short term, it is not just to get through to the end of the season. I have a responsibility, whatever happens next, for it to be in a good place and moving forward, make the right decisions.

"As time goes on, I am sure I will be part of it and we will work our way through it."

Maguire was outstanding in Man United's 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Manchester derby last weekend, with the 32-year-old making his first appearance since the start of November, having recovered from a thigh problem.

The centre-back made the move to Old Trafford from Leicester City in the summer of 2019, and he has represented the 20-time English champions on 257 occasions in all competitions.