Jamie Carragher hits out at Liverpool fans over Arne Slot 'disrespect' months after Premier League title triumph

By Ben Sully | 23 Jan 2026 14:20 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 11:41

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that some Reds fans have shown 'disrespect' to head coach Arne Slot.

The Dutchman enjoyed a successful first season at Anfield, leading the club to their first Premier League title since the 2019-20 season.

However, Slot has found life tougher in the 2025-26 campaign, with his team sitting in fourth place and 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

The Reds have lost six of their 22 top-flight matches this term - two more defeats than they suffered in the entirety of the 2024-25 title-winning campaign.

Slot has been the subject of criticism from some sections of the Liverpool fanbase following some underwhelming results, including last Saturday's 1-1 draw with 19th-place Burnley.

Carragher hits out at Slot critics

Carragher has now hit back at Slot's doubters, claiming that the criticism is "a little disrespectful" towards a manager who led Liverpool to Premier League glory just last season.

"I want to tell you where I stand on the manager. I am starting to get a little wound up, looking at social media," Carragher said on The Overlap Fan Debate.

"I know social is something you shouldn't always use as a barometer of what every football fan thinks, but I feel there is a real disrespect towards Slot, considering what he's done for the club."

"I know it's not been a great season but I'm almost a little taken aback by some of it on there. Fans don't always have to agree so you think they will be sensible, but I don't like it.

"I think six months after winning a league title, I think it's a little disrespectful, almost like they think he hasn't got a clue what he's doing."

Are fans right to criticise Slot?

Slot's style of football has come under fire in recent times, particularly as Liverpool have struggled to find a real cutting edge in the final third in a run of four consecutive Premier League draws.

The Reds failed to score more than once in three of those draws, suggesting that Slot is finding it difficult to find the right formula in the final third.

With that in mind, there is always going to be pressure on a Liverpool manager who has gone four league games without a win, even if Slot did lift the title last term.

That said, they are in a strong position to finish in the top eight of the Champions League league phase after hammering Marseille 3-0 in midweek, so it can certainly be argued that some of the criticism is a little unfair.

Slot may need to rely on the Champions League as the competition to prove that he is still the right man for the job.