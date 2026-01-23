"Prime example" Kobbie Mainoo shows how wrong Ruben Amorim got it at Man United

By Matt Law | 23 Jan 2026 14:21 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 17:44

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has said that Kobbie Mainoo is "a prime example" of the club's rich history of bringing through young talent.

Mainoo has had a difficult 2025-26 campaign, with former Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim preferring other players in the middle of midfield, which had led to suggestions that the 20-year-old could leave either last summer or in January.

The England international's situation has changed since Amorim's removal as head coach, though, with the youngster brought back into the starting team.

Mainoo was outstanding in Man United's 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend and is set to keep hold of his starting role for Sunday's game at Arsenal.

Man United are said to be keen to open talks with Mainoo over a new contract, as his existing deal at Old Trafford is due to expire in June 2027.

© Imago / APL

Man United 'plan' to open talks with Mainoo over a new deal

Mainoo is one of the lowest earners in the first-team squad, and any new deal would bring him in line with the majority of the other senior players at the club.

Carrick was full of praise for the Red Devils academy product during his press conference to preview Sunday's clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

"I've really enjoyed working with Kobbie. I've known him since he was young, I think I started working with him a little bit when he was 13 or 14 years old when I was going through my badges," Carrick told reporters.

"This club needs young players coming through and being the foundation, to understand what it means, not just for the players for the club and supporters. It's something we need to grasp and keep building on.

© Imago / IPS

Carrick full of praise for Mainoo after months of difficulty

"Kobbie is a prime example, to have come through so quickly and have the rapid rise and impact those big games at such a young age shows an awful lot of quality in terms of the character to be able to handle it.

"Part of a career is a few ups and downs and sometimes it goes on different trajectories but we saw last week what he can bring.

"He is quite straight-faced but you could see the way he played and expressed himself he was enjoying himself. To see him like that was great."

Napoli had been looking to sign Mainoo on loan in January, with the midfielder desperate for regular action to stand a chance of making the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The youngster has featured on 87 appearances for Man United, scoring seven goals and registering three assists in the process.