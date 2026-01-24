Arsenal vs. Man United: Red Devils aiming to avoid unwanted first in Premier League showdown at Emirates Stadium

By Matt Law | 24 Jan 2026 12:48 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 14:05

Manchester United will be aiming to avoid an unwanted first when they head to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon to tackle Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Red Devils are winless in their last six Premier League games with Arsenal, drawing one and losing five of those contests, and they have never gone seven in a row without a victory over the Gunners in their league history.

Man United's last success over Arsenal in the Premier League was a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford in September 2022, when Marcus Rashford netted a brace for the Red Devils.

Arsenal recorded a 1-0 win over Man United when the pair met at Old Trafford earlier this season, while it was 2-0 to the Gunners in the corresponding Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium during the 2024-25 campaign.

Man United have not beaten Arsenal away from home in England's top flight since December 2017, when Jesse Lingard struck twice for the visitors.

© Imago / Action Plus

Arsenal vs. Man United: Carrick aiming to guide Red Devils to a statement win at the Emirates Stadium

Incredibly, Arsenal have not faced a single shot on target in their last two Premier League matches, with both games finishing 0-0 against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Man United, meanwhile, will enter this game off the back of a 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the Manchester derby, with Michael Carrick guiding the Red Devils to a huge win.

Arsenal are top of the Premier League table, seven points ahead of second-placed Man City, while Man United are fifth, one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

"We understand Arsenal are a good team. They're a rounded team, to be honest," Carrick told Sky Sports News ahead of this weekend's clash. "I think Mikel's done a really good job assembling a team that can do so many things well. That in itself is a challenge.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Carrick hails Arsenal ahead of showdown in North London

"The wide men are dangerous one-vs-one. They fill the box and they get a good balance within the team, how they attack, how they defend.

"They're all a team and they all play their part. It's not necessarily one individual who carries them. Again, from a coaching point of view, credit to Mikel for that.

"Set plays, they're a threat as well. That's why they're sitting at the top of the league and that's why they're doing so well at the moment in the Champions League.

"The feeling we've taken over the last week or two in the game and the training, The boys feel in a good place and are looking forward to the game.

"It's a challenge, we know that, but we can go there and we can face it head-on. We've got good players and we're a good team as well, so we've just proved that. We need to keep proving it as we go."

Man United have won three, drawn five and lost three of their 11 away matches in the Premier League during the 2025-26 campaign.