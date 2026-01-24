Arsenal vs. Man United predictions: Who will win Premier League showdown at the Emirates Stadium?

By Matt Law | 24 Jan 2026 12:13 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 14:06

The Emirates Stadium will play host to a blockbuster Premier League battle on Sunday afternoon, as Arsenal welcome Manchester United to North London.

The Gunners are top of the Premier League table and bidding to win the title this term, while Man United are fifth and seeking a top-four spot to secure Champions League action for next season.

With that in mind, the Sports Mole team predicts who they think will win the clash of the titans in the English capital, and it would be fair to say that one team is being favoured.

Barney Corkhill, Editor - Arsenal

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The Michael Carrick impact and Man United's subsequent performance in the derby last weekend makes this a more intriguing contest than it might have looked just a few weeks ago, but it's still difficult to back anything other than an Arsenal win this weekend.

The Gunners have only dropped four points and conceded five goals in 11 home league games this season, and with a seven-point advantage at the top, the immediate pressure should be off; they know they can afford a slip-up or two, which sometimes actually lessens the likelihood of those slip-ups occurring.

Arsenal just look like a very strong, solid team right now. Granted, their last couple of league results have not been particularly inspiring, yet they have still managed to build their buffer of points at the top in that time. In those back-to-back goalless draws, their opposition has not even managed a shot on target in either, making it five games this season in which the Gunners have prevented their opponents from testing their keeper.

Those are elite defensive numbers which compare well to the very best in Premier League history, and while Man United's underlying attacking numbers have been much improved in the short time since Ruben Amorim's departure, they are coming up against the meanest defensive unit in the world right now.

Throw Arsenal's good recent record against Man United into the mix too, and it all seems to be pointing towards another victory for Mikel Arteta's men. There are arguments to be made in favour of the visitors, and last weekend's derby was certainly not the first time their generally underperforming side has raised their game for a big match, but I can't look past the leaders.

Matt Law, Football Editor - Draw

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man United get a draw here for me.

Arsenal are comfortably the best team in the Premier League and will go on to win the title, but Man United were exceptional against Manchester City last weekend.

Arteta has a very strong squad to choose from, but Man United have had a free week to prepare for this match, and Carrick has so many options in the final third of the field.

I actually came close to backing Man United to win on Sunday considering how the atmosphere has changed since Amorim's exit, but I have had to settle on a low-scoring draw.

Ben Knapton, Senior Reporter - Arsenal

© Iconsport / PA Images

It's a cliche, but it's true - form so often goes out of the window when these two behemoths meet.

Amorim's Man United arguably did not deserve to lose to the Gunners on the opening weekend of the season, and Carrick's Man United look like a team rejuvenated - I always thought the Englishman should have stayed in charge for longer in 2021.

However, United are now travelling to a ground where Arsenal have won 14 of their 16 games this season while drawing the other two, and Arteta's side are also yet to concede more than once in a home game this season.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have conceded in every away match in 2025-26 - an unsightly statistic before facing an Arsenal side who made a mockery of Inter Milan's formerly rock-solid defence in midweek.

While I have every expectation that Arsenal will win, I have faith in Carrick's side to at least put up a good fight.

Seye Omidiora, Reporter - Arsenal

© Imago / News Images

Man Utd have looked promising since Amorim was given the heave-ho in Manchester, but Arsenal are different gravy.

Arteta’s troops have dropped just four points at the Emirates this season, conceding only five times in 11 games in North London.

Try as they might, the Red Devils are unlikely to win this one, and Arsenal should claim the points in Sunday’s showdown.

Marvellous Adepoju, Reporter - Arsenal

© Imago / Action Plus

Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United.

Following their emphatic derby victory, Manchester United will head to the Emirates Stadium with the winds in their sails.

However, Arsenal have been near-perfect in front of their fans this term, winning nine of their 11 league matches and I back them to take one step closer to Premier League glory by securing all three points on Sunday.

Freddie Cotton, Reporter - Arsenal

© Imago / Sportimage

Arsenal win, 2-1

In the previous few weeks, Arsenal have failed to capitalise on others faltering and they will not want to make that same mistake again.

Manchester United may have picked up an impressive derby win last weekend, but I back the Gunners to topple Carrick's Red Devils on Sunday afternoon and deliver a statement victory to their title rivals.