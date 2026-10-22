Premier League Gameweek 8
Arsenal
Oct 24, 2026 3.00pm
Emirates Stadium
Everton

Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Everton: Bukayo Saka, Piero Hincapie, Christos Tzolis latest

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Saka update, Hincapie chances: Arsenal injury, suspension list vs. Everton
© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Fresh from an enthralling Champions League stalemate with Bayern Munich, Arsenal resume their Premier League title defence at home to Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta's men maintained their three-point gap to Manchester City in the Premier League table last weekend, as Noni Madueke's deflected strike sufficed for a 1-0 triumph at Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners then snapped a three-match losing run away to Bayern Munich in Wednesday's 2-2 draw, albeit one that came at a massive cost on the fitness front.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the visit of Everton, who have lost just one of their seven top-flight fixtures so far this season.

Bukayo Saka

© Iconsport / Harry Langer/DeFodi Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Quad

Possible return date: Unknown

Bukayo Saka went down in agony 10 minutes into Wednesday's draw with Bayern, having sustained a quad injury while passing the ball.

Arteta admitted at full time that the winger's problem "doesn't look good at all", and while there is no timeframe on his recovery right now, there is no chance of him facing Everton.

Piero Hincapie

© Iconsport / Antonio Balasco/Alamy

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 24 (vs. Everton)

Piero Hincapie has made a speedy recovery from the ankle injury he sustained in the warm-down after Arsenal's win over Leeds United, and there is a slim chance he will be back in the matchday squad on Saturday.

Christos Tzolis

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring 

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Liverpool)

Christos Tzolis has missed Arsenal's last four games in all competitions due to a thigh injury he picked up with Greece during the last international break, and the winger is not expected to return for another couple of weeks,

William Saliba

© Iconsport / Iconsport

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

William Saliba has not played a single game this season due to a severe back injury, but he is now training individually again and might be back just after the November international break.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.

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