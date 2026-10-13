Preview: Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr - prediction, team news, lineups

Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr return to action in the Saudi Pro League when they go head to head at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Thursday evening.

Fresh from securing their first AFC Champions League win of the campaign, both sides will look to build on their strong continental showing and this makes for an exciting matchup in Jeddah.

Match preview

Al-Ahli got off the mark in the AFC Champions League with a dominant team display on Monday when they secured a 3-1 victory over United Arab Emirates outfit Al-Wasl at the Zabeel Stadium.

Having kicked off the campaign with a 1-1 stalemate with Pakhtakor on September 14, Roger Ibanez, Francisco Trincao and Firas Al-Buraikan all hit the back of the net to help the Royals secure their first win on the continental scene.

This was in keeping with their upturn in form in the Saudi Pro League, where Al-Ahli hammered Al-Fateh 4-0 at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium three days earlier to make it three wins from four matches, having suffered consecutive defeats against Al-Kholood and Al-Hilal in the two games preceding this run.

After three consecutive games on the road across three different competitions, including a 2-1 defeat against South African outfit Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup second round on September 19, home comfort awaits Marino Pusic’s men, who have won each of their last 16 league matches at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium since a 1-1 stalemate against Al-Riyadh on October 30.

Coming off a third-placed finish last season, Al-Ahli have picked up five wins from their eight Pro League matches so far to collect 15 points and sit sixth in the league standings, but they could climb into fourth-place with all three points on Thursday.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

While their AFC Champions League campaign kicked off with a shock 4-0 defeat at the hands of Al-Ain in September’s curtain-raiser, Al-Nassr ensured the opening-day result remained an exception as they secured a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan outfit Neftchi Fergana in matchday two on Monday.

Angelo and Cristiano Ronaldo netted in a nine-minute spell to put Al-Nassr in the drivers’ seat at half time, and after Alisher Odilov pulled one back for Neftchi Fergana in the 51st minute, Anvar Gofurov scored a 78th-minute own goal to restore the hosts' two-goal advantage.

Ange Postecoglou’s men have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign back home, picking up six wins and one draw from their eight Pro League matches to collect 19 points and sit third in the league table, level on points with second-placed Al-Qadsiah and two points behind league leaders Al-Hilal.

However, results on the road have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks, with the Knight of Najd failing to win their last three away matches across all competitions, losing twice and claiming one draw, having won their first three matches this season.

Al-Nassr will draw encouragement from their impressive record at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, where they have won five of their last six visits and are unbeaten in nine of 10 games since February 2017, picking up seven wins and two draws.

Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League form:

Al-Ahli form (all competitions):

L

W

D

L

W

W

Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

Al-Nassr form (all competitions):

L

W

D

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Zakaria Hawsawi has been sidelined since sustaining a cruciate ligament injury during the international break and the Saudi international is out of contention for Thursday’s tie.

Fellow countryman Saleh Abu Al-Shamat is also a major doubt for Al-Ahli after being stretchered off injured midway through the game against Al-Wasl at the weekend.

With 11 goals in the opening eight games, Ivan Toney sits six goals clear at the top of the league scoring chart, and the England international will be one to keep an eye on Thursday.

Al-Nassr have their fair share of injury concerns, with 32-year-old defender Sultan Al-Ghannam still sidelined since suffering a cruciate ligament tear back in May.

He is joined on the club’s injury table by 23-year-old Salem Al-Najdi, who is set to sit out his fourth consecutive game after coming off injured against Abha in September.

Al-Ahli possible starting lineup:

Sanbi; Baattia, Demiral, Bakor, Balobaid; Edoa, Aljohani; Trincao, Goncalves, Galeno; Toney

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Aman, Martinez, Simakan, Boushal; Al-Khaibari, Costa, Coman; Felix, Mane, Ronaldo

We say: Al-Ahli 1-2 Al-Nassr

With 34 goals in their last 10 meetings, clashes between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr have often served up fireworks in the past and another action-packed contest is on the cards here as both sides look to continue from where they left off on the continental scene.

The Royals have been rock-solid at home this year and this could make for another tough away challenge for Al-Nassr, but their superior quality across the pitch should see Postecoglou’s side emerge victorious here, albeit by the odd goal.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.