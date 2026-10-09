Preview: Aberdeen vs St Johnstone - prediction, team news, lineups

Aberdeen will welcome St Johnstone to Pittodrie Stadium on Sunday for a matchday eight clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are seventh in the standings with eight points from seven games, only behind their sixth-placed visitors on goal difference.

Match preview

Aberdeen started the 2026-27 season with a fantastic Scottish League Cup group stage campaign, winning all four matches while scoring 11 and conceding only twice.

The Dons managed to carry that momentum into their opening Scottish Premiership fixture, dramatically beating Hearts 2-1 thanks to two goals in stoppage time.

However, the first defeat of the campaign came against Dundee on matchday two, suffering a 2-0 loss at Dens Park, and that has sparked an inconsistent run ever since.

Stephen Robinson's side have since won two, drawn three - winning one on penalties - and lost two of their next seven matches across all competitions, including booking their place in the League Cup semi-finals in the process.

Alongside securing their spot in the semi-final with the penalty win against Kilmarnock, the Dons managed to go into the international break off the back of one win and two draws in the league, seeing Aberdeen climb to seventh.

Eager to continue building on those results and looking to climb into the top six, Aberdeen will be eyeing all three points when thy take on St Johnstone.

The Dons will draw confidence from St Johnstone's miserable away form this term, having lost two and drawn one of their three league fixtures on the road.

© Imago

However, the Saints have otherwise enjoyed a strong start to their first season back in the Scottish Premiership after securing promotion from the Championship last term.

Simo Valakari's side have won two, drawn two and lost three of their first seven league matches, scoring nine and conceding 10 goals in the process.

The Saints, as a result, sit sixth in the table, and with the long-term ambition of avoiding relegation, Valakari will be eager to pick up more points and extend their current three point lead over 12th-placed Kilmarnock.

St Johnstone will not only have to overcome their winless away record this term, but also defeat Aberdeen for the first time since a 2-0 triumph in February 2024 if they are to claim the three points.

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

St Johnstone Scottish Premiership form:

St Johnstone form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Aberdeen are without Bradley Lyons, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Kristers Tobers due to injury issues, while the remainder of the squad is available for selection.

Kevin Nisbet is Aberdeen's top scorer this season with 12 goals, including three in the league, and the striker will be looked upon to make the difference once again on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Zach Mitchell is out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury, while Jamie Gullan is a doubt due to an injury concern.

Cheick Diabate will also be unavailable after being sent off in the draw with Falkirk before the international break, meaning a new central defensive partnership of Morgan Boyes and Danny Finlayson could start.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Muller; Milne, Knoester, Molloy; Cadden, Ronan, Marshall, Afeez, Guinness-Walker; Olusanya, Nisbet

St Johnstone possible starting lineup:

Steward; Smith, Finlayson, Boyes, Alic; McAlear, Holt; Campbell, Cotterill, Steven; Fowler

We say: Aberdeen 2-1 St Johnstone

St Johnstone are winless on the road and have a miserable recent record against the Dons, and with Aberdeen arriving into Sunday's game with momentum, we are predicting the hosts will win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.