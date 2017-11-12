Haye, Bellew rematch 'under serious threat'

Former world heavyweight champion David Haye may be denied a rematch against Tony Bellew next month as he has reportedly suffered an injury in training.

The pair are scheduled to meet at London's O2 Arena on December 17, nine months on from Bellew's 11th-round stoppage in their previous bout.

Haye may have to wait for his chance of revenge, however, as the Boxing Voice Podcast suggests that The Hayemaker is currently struggling with an unspecified injury, 34 days from the fight.

An insider in the 37-year-old's camp has allegedly hinted that the second instalment could be off, although no official confirmation has been given.

Former world heavyweight champion Haye recently revealed that he has aspirations of fighting Anthony Joshua in an all-British mega-fight next year.