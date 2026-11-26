Quick summary Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers , Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 12.30am GMT Saturday Tip of the match Philadelphia 76ers to win by three or more Game total Over 224.5 points Key player prop Tyrese Maxey over 24.5 points Injury alert Joel Embiid, 76ers, game-time decision

The Philadelphia 76ers can take control of East Group B in the NBA Cup when they visit the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the early hours of Saturday, with the East's top seed facing a side that sits 12th.

Philadelphia arrive at 15-4 and on a six-game winning run in the series with the Pacers, with their latest win over Indiana coming on 15 November, while the Pacers enter the game after ending a four-game losing run against Oklahoma City on Monday.

What does the form say about Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers?

Form Guide (Last 5) Philadelphia 76ers 15-4 · 1st in East W W W L W 122.0 PPG 120.0 Opp PPG +2.0 Diff 1 day Rest Indiana Pacers 6-12 · 12th in East L L L L W 115.6 PPG 122.2 Opp PPG -6.6 Diff 3 days Rest

Philadelphia have been prolific over their last five, winning at Brooklyn and Orlando and beating Milwaukee 132-129 before a 128-111 home loss to Portland.

The response was a 111-104 Cup win over Miami on Wednesday, with Tyrese Maxey scoring 30 points on 12-of-21 shooting. Maxey said afterwards that his teammates had told him they "don't feel like I've been aggressive enough", and he answered by attacking Miami's second-half zone.

That result lifted the 76ers to 2-1 in the group, and a win here would take them to 3-1, a record Miami can only equal after losing to Philadelphia, which is why this game carries so much weight.

Indiana have lost four of their last five, conceding at least 113 points in every one of those defeats, and a 6-12 record leaves them 12th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Pascal Siakam scored 20 points in Monday's 125-120 win over Oklahoma City, but the Pacers have struggled to string together stops. NBA insider Jake Fischer has said Indiana are "looking at doing something" before the trade deadline, which hangs over a side already without its All-Star guard.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Philadelphia 76ers Indiana Pacers 76ers +4.1 115.4 111.3 Off. rating 76ers -0.5 113.6 114.1 Def. rating Pacers +0.4 42.3 42.7 RPG 76ers -2.0 11.9 13.9 TOV Pacers +1.0 26.7 27.7 APG

The season ratings favour Philadelphia at both ends, and the defensive ratings are almost level, so most of the gap comes from Philadelphia's offence.

The 76ers also protect the ball better, giving it away two fewer times per game, while Indiana have the edge in assists with one more a night.

Venue sharpens the contrast, since Philadelphia are 7-1 on the road and Indiana are 3-6 at home.

Rest is the one factor that leans towards the Pacers, who have three days off against Philadelphia's one, and the NBA schedule has the 76ers at Houston the following night.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers team news and rotations

Injury Report Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid (illness) Game-Time Decision Jaylen Brown (left hamstring) Game-Time Decision Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring) Out Aaron Nesmith (right foot soreness) Game-Time Decision Larry Nance Jr. (right ankle) Game-Time Decision T.J. McConnell (hamstring) Game-Time Decision Ben Sheppard (left knee) Out

Philadelphia carry two significant question marks, with Joel Embiid listed as a game-time decision with illness after missing the Miami win, and Jaylen Brown a game-time decision with a left hamstring problem. The 76ers did beat Miami on Wednesday without Embiid, which shows they can function without him.

Brown left Wednesday's game in the first half and did not return, and imaging on the hamstring was due on Thursday.

Indiana remain without Tyrese Haliburton, who has played four games this season, while Aaron Nesmith, Larry Nance Jr. and T.J. McConnell are all game-time decisions and Ben Sheppard is out.

On the projected depth charts, Philadelphia start Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Brown, LeBron James and Embiid, while Indiana go with Andrew Nembhard, Kelly Oubre Jr., Nesmith, Siakam and Ivica Zubac, although three of those ten carry designations.

The matchups that could decide Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Key Matchups The guard duel Tyrese Maxey PHI VS Andrew Nembhard IND 25.9 v 16.1 PPG 5.7 v 7.6 APG 49.7% v 42.9% FG% 37.4% v 41.6% 3PT% Maxey carries the scoring for Philadelphia, while Nembhard is the Pacers' main creator and the more accurate three-point shooter of the two. Battle of the bigs Joel Embiid PHI VS Ivica Zubac IND 20.4 v 11.0 PPG 8.9 v 9.1 RPG 40.0% v 55.0% FG% 14 v 13 GP Embiid is the bigger scoring threat, yet Zubac shoots the better percentage and has the edge on the glass. Forward focus LeBron James PHI VS Pascal Siakam IND 17.1 v 22.9 PPG 6.9 v 6.2 RPG 6.9 v 3.7 APG 15 v 17 GP Siakam is the higher scorer, but James creates far more for others, which makes this a test of who shapes the game.

Maxey against Nembhard pits Philadelphia's leading scorer against the Pacers' chief creator, and the result of that duel is likely to shape how freely each offence runs.

Up front, Zubac's rebounding meets Embiid or a smaller Philadelphia frontcourt, while LeBron James, who signed in July after weighing retirement, faces the task of containing Siakam's scoring, and Zubac is far more efficient from the field than Embiid.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers player props

Player Props to Watch Tyrese Maxey PHI Points Over 24.5 25.9 Season avg 23.3 Last 5 18 GP Indiana concede 115.7 points a game, and Maxey scored 30 against Miami on Wednesday. Pascal Siakam IND Points Over 21.5 22.9 Season avg 24.2 Last 5 17 GP Siakam is the focal point of the Pacers offence and has scored above his season average over the last five. Andrew Nembhard IND Assists Over 6.5 7.6 Season avg 7.3 Last 5 14 GP Nembhard runs the Pacers offence in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton, and his last-five figure covers the three of those five games he played. Ivica Zubac IND Rebounds Over 8.5 9.1 Season avg 9.4 Last 5 13 GP Zubac is the Pacers' leading rebounder and his last-five average sits above his season mark.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers head-to-head record

Season Series 15 Nov 2026 Philadelphia 76ers 131-124 Indiana Pacers Philadelphia 28 Oct 2026 Philadelphia 76ers 114-109 Indiana Pacers Indianapolis Apr 2026 Philadelphia 76ers 105-94 Indiana Pacers Indianapolis Feb 2026 Philadelphia 76ers 135-114 Indiana Pacers Indianapolis

Philadelphia have won all six regular-season meetings since December 2025, four of them last season and both this season.

This season's games finished 114-109 in Indianapolis on 28 October and 131-124 in Philadelphia on 15 November, and both were decided by seven points or fewer.

Both squads have changed a good deal since last season, with James and Brown now in Philadelphia, so the earlier results work as background only. Indiana's only Cup win came at home against New York on 13 November, so Gainbridge Fieldhouse has not been entirely unkind to them this month, even with a poor home record.

Our Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers prediction

Spread Philadelphia 76ers to win by three or more Philadelphia have the stronger ratings at both ends and the better away record, and Indiana have lost four of their last five. Total Over 224.5 points Both sides have averaged more than 237 combined points across their last five games. Prop Pascal Siakam over 21.5 points Siakam carries the Pacers scoring and has been above his season average across the last five. Prop Ivica Zubac over 8.5 rebounds Zubac leads Indiana on the glass and his recent average is a shade above his season figure. Parlay 76ers to win by three or more and Siakam over his points line Siakam can score heavily in a Philadelphia win, so neither leg depends on the other going wrong.

Score Prediction Philadelphia 76ers 119-112 Indiana Pacers Predicted margin of seven points and a total of 231

Philadelphia have the better ratings at both ends, the better road record and a clear incentive in the group, and Indiana's extra rest is unlikely to offset that. Their case rests on passing and three days off, and Siakam can keep them competitive, but a defence that has conceded at least 113 in each recent loss makes it hard to see them holding Philadelphia down.

Our prediction is a Philadelphia win, with the recent scoring of both teams pointing to a game that clears the total, since both offences have been producing freely while neither defence has been tight.