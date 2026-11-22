Quick summary Portland Trail Blazers at Philadelphia 76ers , Xfinity Mobile Arena, Tuesday, November 24, 12am GMT (Monday evening in Philadelphia) Tip of the match 76ers to win Game total Over 220 points Key player prop Donovan Clingan over 10.5 rebounds Injury alert Jaylen Brown (76ers) - Out

Philadelphia 76ers, the Eastern Conference leaders at 14-3, host Portland Trail Blazers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday evening local time as the Trail Blazers finish a six-game road trip.

Portland are 10-6 and seventh in the Western Conference standings, but they have lost three of their last five and twice found themselves in deep early holes, while the 76ers arrive on a five-game winning streak.

How are the Trail Blazers and 76ers shaping up for Monday's meeting?

Form Guide (Last 5) Portland Trail Blazers 10-6 · 7th in West W L L W L 108.6 PPG 106.0 Opp PPG +2.6 Diff 1 day Rest Philadelphia 76ers 14-3 · 1st in East W W W W W 128.4 PPG 120.8 Opp PPG +7.6 Diff 1 day Rest

Portland went 2-3 in their previous five, beating Sacramento and Milwaukee but losing twice at Minnesota, the second time by a single point, and then 97-96 at New York.

The Knicks defeat was the most painful, as Portland erased a 26-point deficit, went 96-94 ahead on two Deni Avdija free throws with 3.2 seconds left and then lost to a Mikal Bridges three at the buzzer.

Damian Lillard scored 33 points in the win at Milwaukee against his former club, which shows how much Portland can score when he is shooting well.

Lillard said afterwards that the starts to their last three games had lacked energy and focus, and the 12th road game of Portland's first 17 on the NBA schedule gives them one more chance to fix that.

Philadelphia have been far more consistent, winning each of their last five games while scoring 128.4 points per game and conceding 120.8.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Trail Blazers 76ers Trail Blazers +0.4 115.9 115.5 Off. rating Trail Blazers -2.8 110.1 112.9 Def. rating Trail Blazers +2.1 44.9 42.8 RPG 76ers -4.3 16.4 12.1 TOV 76ers +1.9 24.7 26.6 APG

Portland hold the stronger season-long numbers on paper, with a point differential of +5.8 per game compared with +2.9 for Philadelphia.

The gap that matters is ball security, as Philadelphia turn the ball over only 12.1 times per game, the fewest in the league, while Portland give it away 16.4 times.

That is a concern for a Portland side whose openings have been poor on this trip, and it is the strongest reason to expect Philadelphia to take control early at home.

Philadelphia are not flawless either, having led last-place Milwaukee by only one point at half time on Saturday before surviving 132-129, with LeBron James scoring 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers team news and rotations

Injury Report Portland Trail Blazers Ja Morant Left hamstring strain Out Chris Youngblood Right heel contusion Out Vit Krejci Left ankle fracture Out Shaedon Sharpe Right meniscus surgery Out Philadelphia 76ers Jaylen Brown Left hamstring strain Out Dean Wade Left hamstring soreness Out Adem Bona Back sprain Out Ariel Hukporti Right Achilles rupture Out

Jaylen Brown is listed as out with a left hamstring strain, and he has missed Philadelphia's last two games after being hurt in the win at Brooklyn.

Ariel Hukporti is out for the season with a ruptured right Achilles, which leaves Philadelphia still piecing together its minutes at centre behind Joel Embiid.

Dean Wade (left hamstring soreness) and Adem Bona (back sprain) are also out, which should keep Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a starting five with Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, James and Embiid.

Maxey returned on Saturday after missing the win at Orlando with a foot sprain, and he scored 17 points as Dominick Barlow made his season debut with 12 points in about 11 minutes.

Portland remain without Ja Morant (left hamstring strain), Chris Youngblood (right heel contusion) and Vit Krejci (left ankle fracture), while Shaedon Sharpe is out after right meniscus surgery.

Avdija is back after missing two games with a left foot contusion, so Lillard, Sidy Cissoko, Toumani Camara, Avdija and Donovan Clingan are the likely Portland starters.

The matchups that could decide Trail Blazers vs. 76ers

Key Matchups Interior battle and rebounding Donovan Clingan POR VS Joel Embiid PHI 10.9 Clingan RPG 8.9 Embiid RPG 57.7% Clingan FG% 40.0% Embiid FG% Portland out-rebound Philadelphia over the season, so Embiid's work on the boards will decide whether the 76ers concede second chances. Leading scorers Deni Avdija POR VS Tyrese Maxey PHI 23.9 Avdija PPG 25.9 Maxey PPG 6.0 Avdija APG 5.7 Maxey APG Each carries the creation load for a side without a key guard, which makes their shot selection and turnovers the swing factors.

Clingan has averaged 11.8 rebounds over his last five games and Embiid pulled down a season-high 17 against Milwaukee, so the battle on the glass will say a lot about who controls the possessions.

Avdija has averaged 27.0 points across the three games he has played in the last five, and Maxey has averaged 23.8 across four, which makes this the most direct scoring comparison on the floor.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers player props to watch

Player Props to Watch Donovan Clingan POR Rebounds Over 10.5 10.9 Season 11.8 Last 5 16 GP His recent average sits above his season rate, and Philadelphia are out-rebounded by Portland over the season. Tyrese Maxey PHI Assists Over 5.5 5.7 Season 6.8 Last 5 16 GP With Jaylen Brown out, more of the half-court creation falls to Maxey, who has handed out 6.8 assists per game over his last four appearances. Deni Avdija POR Points Over 22.5 23.9 Season 27.0 Last 5 14 GP He has averaged well above that mark in his recent appearances and leads a Portland attack that is without Ja Morant.

The three props lean on recent form, with Clingan and Avdija both scoring or rebounding above their season rates and Maxey's assist volume likely to rise while Brown is out.

What does the history say about Trail Blazers vs. 76ers?

Season Series March 15, 2026 76ers 109-103 Trail Blazers Philadelphia February 9, 2026 Trail Blazers 135-118 76ers Portland March 3, 2025 Trail Blazers 119-102 76ers Philadelphia December 30, 2024 76ers 125-103 Trail Blazers Portland January 29, 2024 Trail Blazers 130-104 76ers Portland

Portland and Philadelphia split their two meetings last season, with the Trail Blazers winning 135-118 at the Moda Center on February 9 and the 76ers taking a 109-103 home win on March 15.

Portland have won three of the last five regular-season meetings, although both rosters have been reshaped since the 2023-24 and 2024-25 games in that run.

The most direct link is Anfernee Simons, who spent seven seasons in Portland before the 2025 trade to Boston that brought Jrue Holiday to the Trail Blazers, and he now plays for Philadelphia alongside fellow former Blazers Jabari Walker and Rayan Rupert.

Lillard spent his first 11 seasons in Portland and returned in 2025, so he and Holiday give the Trail Blazers their own link to the Simons deal.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers prediction and tips

Moneyline 76ers to win Five straight wins, superior ball security and home court outweigh Portland's slightly better season point differential. Total Over 220 points Portland's road games have cleared that mark seven times in 11, and Philadelphia's home games six times in nine. Prop Donovan Clingan over 10.5 rebounds Clingan leads Portland on the glass and the Trail Blazers rebound better than Philadelphia over the season. Prop Tyrese Maxey over 5.5 assists Brown's absence concentrates playmaking on Maxey, and Philadelphia average more assists than Portland. Parlay 76ers to win and Clingan over 10.5 rebounds One leg rests on Philadelphia's home form and the other on Clingan's rebounding volume, so neither depends on the other.

Score Prediction 76ers 117-112 Trail Blazers Predicted margin of 5 points, total of 229 points

Philadelphia should win at home, as five straight victories, superior ball security and home court outweigh Portland's better season differential, even with Brown missing.

The total should clear 220 points, since Philadelphia score 116.1 points per game at home and Portland 117.0 on the road.