Quick summary Denver Nuggets @ Chicago Bulls · United Center · Tip-off Monday 23 November, 12am GMT (Sunday evening in Chicago) Tip of the match Nuggets to win by four or more Game total Over 228 total points Key player prop Nikola Jokic over 8.5 assists Injury alert Jalen Smith (Bulls) questionable

The Denver Nuggets visit the United Center on Sunday night with Nikola Jokic averaging 26.2 points over his last five games, facing a Chicago Bulls side that scored 137 at Brooklyn and 94 at home to Washington in consecutive outings.

Denver are 9-5 and seventh in the Western Conference, while Chicago are 4-11 and 13th in the East, yet the Bulls have averaged more points than the Nuggets over their last five games.

Nuggets vs. Bulls form and outlook

Form Guide (Last 5) Denver Nuggets 9-5 · 7th in the West W W L W W 116.4 PPG 113.6 Opp PPG +2.8 Diff 1 day Rest Chicago Bulls 4-11 · 13th in the East W W L W L 117.6 PPG 110.8 Opp PPG +6.8 Diff 1 day Rest

Denver have won four of their last five, with the only defeat coming at home to Phoenix.

The latest win over Houston was their highest-scoring night of the stretch, with Jokic finishing on 26 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists from 38 minutes.

Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson each scored 19 in that game, which answers some of Aaron Gordon's call for more consistency from the supporting cast.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Nuggets Bulls Nuggets +5.1 115.5 110.4 Off. rating Nuggets -3.8 114.4 118.2 Def. rating Bulls +2.2 41.6 43.8 RPG Nuggets -3.2 13.8 17.0 TOV Nuggets +3.6% 48.7% 45.1% FG%

Over the full season Denver hold the edge at both ends, with an offensive rating of 115.5 against Chicago's 110.4 and a defensive rating of 114.4 against 118.2.

Chicago's strengths are on the glass and in tempo, since their home games run at 103.2 possessions against 98.0 for Denver on the road, but they give the ball away far more often and shoot a lower percentage from the floor.

The Bulls' recent scoring is also flattering, as the 117.6 they have averaged over their last five games includes a big win at Brooklyn sitting alongside defeats at Cleveland and at home to Washington.

Location matters too, since Denver have lost only twice in seven road games while Chicago have won once in six at home.

A Bulls defence that has conceded 122.8 points a game across the season is the main reason Denver look the more reliable side despite the recent scoring numbers.

Who is available for Nuggets vs. Bulls?

Injury Report Denver Nuggets Julian Strawther (left knee sprain) Out Chicago Bulls Caleb Wilson (hand) Out Tobe Awaka (back) Out Jalen Smith (illness) Questionable

Chicago remain without Caleb Wilson, their second-leading scorer at 18.9 points a game, who is out with a right hand fracture, and Tobe Awaka is also out with a back problem.

Jalen Smith is questionable with an illness after missing the Washington game, and his status decides whether Nic Claxton keeps the centre spot he took in that game, where he scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Denver's only absentee is Julian Strawther, who is out with a knee sprain, so the projected starting five is Jamal Murray, Braun, Johnson, Gordon and Jokic.

Chicago's projected starters are Josh Giddey, Norman Powell, Isaac Okoro, Matas Buzelis and Claxton, and both sides have had a day's rest, although the NBA schedule gives the Bulls a back-to-back with Cleveland visiting on Monday while Denver host Dallas on Tuesday in the NBA Cup.

The matchups that could decide Nuggets vs. Bulls

Key Matchups The centres Nikola Jokic DEN VS Nic Claxton CHI 24.2 Jokic PPG 10.4 Jokic RPG 4.8 Claxton RPG 63.6% Claxton FG% Claxton is efficient around the rim, but Denver build their offence around Jokic as a passer as much as a scorer. The playmakers Jamal Murray DEN VS Josh Giddey CHI 24.9 Murray PPG 46.3% Murray 3PT% 8.4 Giddey APG 5.9 Giddey RPG Giddey scored two points against Washington but still produced seven assists, so Murray is the more reliable source of points in this pairing.

Both coaches are working with short rotations, and the Bulls' second-quarter lead against Washington, which became a nine-point third quarter on 3-of-25 shooting, shows how quickly a game can turn on one bad stretch.

Chicago's centres will be asked to close down the passing lanes, because Denver's offence flows through the 9.1 assists Jokic averages, and he produced 36 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists against last season's Bulls.

Murray has made 46.3% of his threes, which stretches a Chicago defence that is already the weaker of the two, while Giddey's task is to push the pace without adding to the turnovers that have cost the Bulls more than Denver.

The Houston game also showed how Denver spread the scoring, with Gordon adding 18, DeRozan 15 and Murray 14 alongside seven assists, so no single scorer has to carry the load.

Best player props for Nuggets vs. Bulls

Player Props to Watch Nikola Jokic DEN Assists Over 8.5 9.1 Season avg 9.0 Last 5 avg 14 GP His assist output has barely moved between the season and the last five games, and the Houston game added 11 more. Norman Powell CHI Points Over 19.5 20.8 Season avg 23.4 Last 5 avg 13 GP Chicago's top scorer is trending above his season average and attempted 18 shots against Washington. Josh Giddey CHI Assists Over 7.5 8.4 Season avg 8.6 Last 5 avg 15 GP He produced seven assists against Washington on a night when he scored two points, so his passing volume holds up when his own shot is off.

Those prop lines are analyst thresholds built from season and last-five averages, and they matter most if Smith is cleared, since a fuller Chicago frontcourt would shift some rebounding and passing volume away from Claxton.

Head-to-head history between the Nuggets and Bulls

Season Series 7 February 2026 Nuggets 136-120 Bulls Chicago 17 November 2025 Bulls 130-127 Nuggets Denver

Denver won the most recent meeting 136-120 at the United Center in February, with Murray scoring 28 for the winners and Buzelis 21 for Chicago.

Chicago won in Denver the previous November, 130-127, despite a triple-double from Jokic, with Giddey adding 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Denver lead the all-time regular-season series 59-46, but the rosters have changed enough that the recent results are context rather than a guide, and the teams meet again in Denver on 12 February 2027.

Tips and prediction for Nuggets vs. Bulls

Spread Nuggets to win by four or more Denver hold the stronger ratings at both ends and Chicago have won only once in six home games. Total Over 228 total points Chicago's home games have averaged 238.2 combined points, and their pace of 103.2 possessions lifts games above Denver's usual tempo. Prop Nikola Jokic over 8.5 assists He averages nine assists across both the season and his last five games, and Chicago have not shown a settled answer to him at centre. Prop Norman Powell over 19.5 points He is scoring above his season average over the last five games and shot 18 times against Washington, so the volume should be there. Parlay Nuggets to win and Powell over 19.5 points Powell's shot volume does not depend on Chicago winning, so the two legs are not tied to the same outcome.

Score Prediction Nuggets 119-113 Bulls Predicted margin six points, total 232

Denver should be too solid at both ends for a Chicago side that has struggled at home, and Jokic's passing against a weaker defensive rating gives them the more dependable route to a comfortable win.

The scoring picture points higher than Denver's road numbers suggest, since Chicago's home games have been high scoring and Denver have just reached 133 points, so the combined score should clear 228.