The Denver Nuggets visit the United Center on Sunday night with Nikola Jokic averaging 26.2 points over his last five games, facing a Chicago Bulls side that scored 137 at Brooklyn and 94 at home to Washington in consecutive outings.
Denver are 9-5 and seventh in the Western Conference, while Chicago are 4-11 and 13th in the East, yet the Bulls have averaged more points than the Nuggets over their last five games.
Nuggets vs. Bulls form and outlook
Denver have won four of their last five, with the only defeat coming at home to Phoenix.
The latest win over Houston was their highest-scoring night of the stretch, with Jokic finishing on 26 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists from 38 minutes.
Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson each scored 19 in that game, which answers some of Aaron Gordon's call for more consistency from the supporting cast.
Over the full season Denver hold the edge at both ends, with an offensive rating of 115.5 against Chicago's 110.4 and a defensive rating of 114.4 against 118.2.
Chicago's strengths are on the glass and in tempo, since their home games run at 103.2 possessions against 98.0 for Denver on the road, but they give the ball away far more often and shoot a lower percentage from the floor.
The Bulls' recent scoring is also flattering, as the 117.6 they have averaged over their last five games includes a big win at Brooklyn sitting alongside defeats at Cleveland and at home to Washington.
Location matters too, since Denver have lost only twice in seven road games while Chicago have won once in six at home.
A Bulls defence that has conceded 122.8 points a game across the season is the main reason Denver look the more reliable side despite the recent scoring numbers.
Who is available for Nuggets vs. Bulls?
Chicago remain without Caleb Wilson, their second-leading scorer at 18.9 points a game, who is out with a right hand fracture, and Tobe Awaka is also out with a back problem.
Jalen Smith is questionable with an illness after missing the Washington game, and his status decides whether Nic Claxton keeps the centre spot he took in that game, where he scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Denver's only absentee is Julian Strawther, who is out with a knee sprain, so the projected starting five is Jamal Murray, Braun, Johnson, Gordon and Jokic.
Chicago's projected starters are Josh Giddey, Norman Powell, Isaac Okoro, Matas Buzelis and Claxton, and both sides have had a day's rest, although the NBA schedule gives the Bulls a back-to-back with Cleveland visiting on Monday while Denver host Dallas on Tuesday in the NBA Cup.
The matchups that could decide Nuggets vs. Bulls
Both coaches are working with short rotations, and the Bulls' second-quarter lead against Washington, which became a nine-point third quarter on 3-of-25 shooting, shows how quickly a game can turn on one bad stretch.
Chicago's centres will be asked to close down the passing lanes, because Denver's offence flows through the 9.1 assists Jokic averages, and he produced 36 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists against last season's Bulls.
Murray has made 46.3% of his threes, which stretches a Chicago defence that is already the weaker of the two, while Giddey's task is to push the pace without adding to the turnovers that have cost the Bulls more than Denver.
The Houston game also showed how Denver spread the scoring, with Gordon adding 18, DeRozan 15 and Murray 14 alongside seven assists, so no single scorer has to carry the load.
Best player props for Nuggets vs. Bulls
Those prop lines are analyst thresholds built from season and last-five averages, and they matter most if Smith is cleared, since a fuller Chicago frontcourt would shift some rebounding and passing volume away from Claxton.
Head-to-head history between the Nuggets and Bulls
Denver won the most recent meeting 136-120 at the United Center in February, with Murray scoring 28 for the winners and Buzelis 21 for Chicago.
Chicago won in Denver the previous November, 130-127, despite a triple-double from Jokic, with Giddey adding 21 points and 14 rebounds.
Denver lead the all-time regular-season series 59-46, but the rosters have changed enough that the recent results are context rather than a guide, and the teams meet again in Denver on 12 February 2027.
Tips and prediction for Nuggets vs. Bulls
Denver should be too solid at both ends for a Chicago side that has struggled at home, and Jokic's passing against a weaker defensive rating gives them the more dependable route to a comfortable win.
The scoring picture points higher than Denver's road numbers suggest, since Chicago's home games have been high scoring and Denver have just reached 133 points, so the combined score should clear 228.